Liz Phair Unveils Shimmery New Song “In There”: Stream

Liz Phair has continued the rollout of her upcoming album, Soberish, with the new single, “In There”. Give it a listen below.

The new track features a shimmery sound and lushly produced melodies over which Phair sings about dealing with heartbreak. “You mess with my head,” she laments. “I still see us in bed/

I miss the way that we kiss, I confess.”

“In There” follows the previously released Soberish singles, “Spanish Doors” and “Hey Lou”. The new album marks Phair’s first new material in 11 years and was produced by her longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who helmed Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg.

In a previous statement, the singer-songwriter named the artists who influenced the album:

“I found my inspiration for Soberish by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman. The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

During an appearance on the Kyle Meredith… podcast, Phair described the album’s sound as a “stranger, much more experimental, deeper and twistier journey.”

Soberish is out June 4th via Chrysalis Records. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork, tracklist, and supporting tour dates here.