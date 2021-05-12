Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Liz Phair Unveils Shimmery New Song “In There”: Stream

Latest preview of her upcoming album, Soberish

liz phair in there new song stream
Liz Phair, photo by Eszter+David
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2021 | 9:05am ET

Liz Phair has continued the rollout of her upcoming album, Soberish, with the new single, “In There”. Give it a listen below.

The new track features a shimmery sound and lushly produced melodies over which Phair sings about dealing with heartbreak. “You mess with my head,” she laments. “I still see us in bed/
I miss the way that we kiss, I confess.”

“In There” follows the previously released Soberish singles, “Spanish Doors” and “Hey Lou”. The new album marks Phair’s first new material in 11 years and was produced by her longtime collaborator Brad Wood, who helmed Exile In Guyville, Whip-Smart, and whitechocolatespaceegg.

Related Video

In a previous statement, the singer-songwriter named the artists who influenced the album:

“I found my inspiration for Soberish by delving into an early era of my music development, my art school years spent listening to Art Rock and New Wave music non-stop on my Walkman. The English Beat, The Specials, Madness, R.E.M.’s Automatic for the People, Yazoo, The Psychedelic Furs, Talking Heads, Velvet Underground, Laurie Anderson, and the Cars. The city came alive for me as a young person, the bands in my headphones lending me the courage to explore.”

During an appearance on the Kyle Meredith… podcast, Phair described the album’s sound as a “stranger, much more experimental, deeper and twistier journey.”

Kyle Meredith With... Liz Phair
 Editor's Pick
Liz Phair on Horror Stories, Fairy Tales, and Her New Album

Soberish is out June 4th via Chrysalis Records. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can check out the artwork, tracklist, and supporting tour dates here.

 

Latest Stories

KK Priest Announce Debut Album

KK's Priest (Ex-Judas Priest Members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Hellfire Thunderbolt": Stream

May 12, 2021

Gaspard Augé debut solo album escapades new song hey single listen stream justice

Justice's Gaspard Augé Announces Debut Solo Album Escapades, Shares "Hey!": Stream

May 12, 2021

Margo Price Long Live the King record club A Series of Rumors new song stream, photo by Chris Phelps

Margo Price Announces Record Club A Series of Rumors, Shares "Long Live The King": Stream

May 12, 2021

TORRES Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head new album announcement new single tour dates stream listen Thirstier

Torres Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares "Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head": Stream

May 12, 2021

 

Mastodon new song

Mastodon Unleash New Song "Forged by Neron" from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream

May 12, 2021

Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello song

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song "The Last Guitar Hero": Stream

May 11, 2021

the simpsons morrissey parody everyone is horrid except me and possibly you

Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Parody "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)" Officially Released: Stream

May 11, 2021

xenia rubinos Cógelo Suave new song single music video watch listen stream

Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song "Cógelo Suave": Stream

May 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Liz Phair Unveils Shimmery New Song "In There": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help