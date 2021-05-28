Menu
Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville

The indie legend joins Kyle Meredith to chat about her first full-length in 11 years

kyle meredith with podcast Liz Phair
Liz Phair, photo courtesy of artist
Consequence Staff
May 28, 2021 | 3:34pm ET


Liz Phair catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Soberish, her first new album in eleven years. The indie legend tells us about recapturing the feeling of her landmark debut, Exile in Guyville, experimenting with sound design, and how the new LP acts as a bridge between her two biographies, Horror Stories and the upcoming FairyTales.

Phair also talks about what Soberish says in relation to the message that Guyville foretold and the upcoming tour that will find her on stage alongside Alanis Morissette and Garbage.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

