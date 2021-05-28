Liz Phair on New Album Soberish, Touring with Alanis Morissette and Garbage, and Exile in Guyville



Liz Phair catches up with Kyle Meredith to discuss Soberish, her first new album in eleven years. The indie legend tells us about recapturing the feeling of her landmark debut, Exile in Guyville, experimenting with sound design, and how the new LP acts as a bridge between her two biographies, Horror Stories and the upcoming FairyTales.

Phair also talks about what Soberish says in relation to the message that Guyville foretold and the upcoming tour that will find her on stage alongside Alanis Morissette and Garbage.

