Marvel Pushes Up Loki Premiere Date and Shares New Teaser Trailer: Watch

After debuting June 9th on Disney+, the MCU show will be released weekly on Wednesdays

loki new premiere date teaser trailer watch disney+ marvel
Loki (Marvel / Disney+)
May 5, 2021 | 2:34pm ET

Disney has announced the latest Marvel series, Loki, will premiere on Disney+ two days early on June 9th. New episodes will also hit the streaming service on Wednesday, instead of the Friday release schedule used for WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The announcement was made by the God of Mischief himself, Tom Hiddleston, who glibly alluded to Loki being overlooked in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite being “heroic, cunning, and charming.” He proceeded to dub Wednesday the “new Friday.”

Earlier this week, Marvel fans received another preview of Loki with a short teaser trailer that aired during the NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans. The special look shows Loki creating all sorts of chaos for the Time Variance Authority as he is called “insubordinate, stubborn, and unpredictable” by Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw). Meanwhile, Owen Wilson’s Mobius says Loki leaves behind “death, destruction, and the literal end of worlds” wherever he goes. Still, he is hopeful that Loki’s unique perspective can help set things right.

Check out the teaser trailer and Hiddleston’s announcement below.

