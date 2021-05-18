Lollapalooza Confirms 2021 Dates, Lineup Announcement and Ticket On-Sale Set for Wednesday

After getting the go-ahead from the city of Chicago, Lollapalooza will return to Grant Park for its usual four-day mega fest between July 29th and August 1st, 2021.

The festival’s lineup will be released tomorrow, Wednesday, May 19th, at 10:00 a.m. CT, with a ticket on-sale following on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. CT. Ticket options include 4-day general admission ($350); 4-day GA+ ($650); 4-day VIP ($1500); and 4-day platinum ($4200).

As for COVID protocols, vaccination or negative coronavirus test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza, according to a statement from event organizers C3 Presents. For attendees who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Complete details on the festival entry process will be available in early July.

By taking place in late summer, Lollapalooza will be among the first major US festivals to occur since the beginning of the pandemic. Rolling Loud goes down the weekend before Lollapalooza in Miami, Newport Folk Festival takes place over back-to-back weekends at the end of July, and Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Firefly Festival are all scheduled for September. Coachella, on the other hand, has opted to push back its return until Spring 2022.