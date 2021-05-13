Lollapalooza Greenlit for Four-Day Festival This Summer: Report

Chicago has given Lollapalooza the go-ahead to return this summer, according to Variety. The four-day event will reportedly return to Grant Park from July 29th through August 1st.

Variety added that the Windy City greenlit the event for near-to or full-capacity, with an official announcement expected to come next week. Last year, Lollapalooza was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the festival offered a weekend-long livestream between July 30th and August 2nd instead.

Last month, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city was loosening up pandemic restrictions, allowing 15 people per 1,000 square feet. This paved the way for the Windy City Smokeout to take place in early July, with Lollapalooza following its lead.

Consequence reached out to Lollapalooza organizers for comment and will edit this post upon their response.

Lollapalooza 2021 won’t be the only major festival taking place this year. Rolling Loud Miami goes down on the weekend of July 23rd through the 25th. Other returning festivals include Travis Scott’s Astroworld, New York City’s Governors Ball, and Firefly Festival.