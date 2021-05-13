Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Lollapalooza Greenlit for Four-Day Festival This Summer: Report

The city of Chicago has reportedly given Lollapalooza the go-ahead to return July 29th - August 1st

lollapalooza 2021 return four-day festival
Lollapalooza 2019, photo by Nick Langlois
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 13, 2021 | 6:22pm ET

Chicago has given Lollapalooza the go-ahead to return this summer, according to Variety. The four-day event will reportedly return to Grant Park from July 29th through August 1st.

Variety added that the Windy City greenlit the event for near-to or full-capacity, with an official announcement expected to come next week. Last year, Lollapalooza was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the festival offered a weekend-long livestream between July 30th and August 2nd instead.

Last month, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the city was loosening up pandemic restrictions, allowing 15 people per 1,000 square feet. This paved the way for the Windy City Smokeout to take place in early July, with Lollapalooza following its lead.

Related Video

Consequence reached out to Lollapalooza organizers for comment and will edit this post upon their response.

Lollapalooza 2021 won’t be the only major festival taking place this year. Rolling Loud Miami goes down on the weekend of July 23rd through the 25th. Other returning festivals include Travis Scott’s Astroworld, New York City’s Governors Ball, and Firefly Festival.

Latest Stories

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, My Morning Jacket & Maggie Rogers to Play Eddie Vedder's Ohana Festival in 2021

May 12, 2021

Glastonbury Announces Schedule for Live at Worthy Farm Livestream

May 12, 2021

newport folk festival 2021 two part three day july 23 25 26 28 ticket on sale capacity

Newport Folk Festival Announces 2021 Tickets On-Sale Date, Details Two-Part Event

May 11, 2021

Monsters of Rock Cruise 2022

2022 Monsters of Rock Cruise to Feature Alice Cooper, Queensrÿche, Skid Row, and Many More

May 11, 2021

 

Firefly Festival Tame Impala Billie Eilish The Killers

Firefly Festival Returns in September 2021 with Lineup Led by Billie Eilish, The Killers & Tame Impala

May 10, 2021

MIsfits

The Original Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance at the 2021 Aftershock Festival

May 7, 2021

Summerfest 2021 headliners

Summerfest Reveals 2021 Lineup with Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, Wilco, Pixies & More

May 6, 2021

The Bamboozle

The Bamboozle Festival to Return in 2023 Following 11-Year Absence

May 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lollapalooza Greenlit for Four-Day Festival This Summer: Report

Menu Shop Search Help