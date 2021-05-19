Lollapalooza Reveals 2021 Lineup: Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Limp Bizkit (?) Set for Chicago Festival

Lollapalooza returns to Chicago’s Grant Park for its usual four-day mega fest between July 29th and August 1st, 2021, and with it comes an incredibly eclectic lineup — even by Lolla’s own standards. If you’re a fan of both Limp Bizkit and Whitney, then this is the festival for you.

Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Tyler, the Creator, and Miley Cyrus topline Lollapalooza’s 2021 lineup. From there, the poster spans the full spectrum of musical genre, from classic rock veterans Journey (sans Steve Perry, of course), to the aforementioned ’90s nu-metal legends Limp Bizkit, to indie darlings Modest Mouse and Brittany Howard, to buzz worthy hip-hop acts like Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, DaBaby, and Polo G.

Also playing are Playboi Carti, BROCKHAMPTON, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, TNGHT, Kaytranda, Freddie Gibbs, Whitney, Kim Petra, EARTHGANG, Rico Nasty, JPEGMAFIA, Mick Jenkins, Princess Nokia, Slowthai, Trippie Redd, Young Thug, Band of Horses, Orville Peck, Young the Giant, The Front Bottoms, Tobi Lou, Black Pistol Fire, Kenny Mason, White Reaper, and Cavetown. You can see the full lineup poster below.

Tickets to Lollapalooza 2021 go on sale starting Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. CT. Ticket options include 4-day general admission ($350); 4-day GA+ ($650); 4-day VIP ($1500); and 4-day platinum ($4200).

As for COVID protocols, vaccination or negative coronavirus test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza, according to a statement from event organizers C3 Presents. For attendees who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day. Complete details on the festival entry process will be available in early July.

By taking place in late summer, Lollapalooza will be among the first major US festivals to occur since the beginning of the pandemic. Rolling Loud goes down the weekend before Lollapalooza in Miami, Newport Folk Festival takes place over back-to-back weekends at the end of July, and Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, and Firefly Festival are all scheduled for September. Coachella, on the other hand, has opted to push back its return until Spring 2022.

Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly state that Kendrick Lamar would be playing Lollapalooza in 2021. We apologize for the error.