Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider Previews New Album Long Lost

The Lord Huron frontman chats with Kyle Meredith about the band's new concept record

Consequence Staff
May 10, 2021 | 1:40pm ET

Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to tell us about Long Lost, a concept album about a fictional band lost in time, the studio they record in, and the ghosts that live there. Schneider talks about taking cues from late night public access shows and old time variety shows, how the passage of time and blurring memories play such a big role in the lyrics, and the eternal chain reaction that we’re all part of. The Michigan-born songwriter goes on to discuss the responsibility the band feels to listen to their fan’s deepest questions, his desire to create graphic novels and movies to go along with the music, and being musically inspired by Lee Hazlewood.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

