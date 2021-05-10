Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider Previews New Album Long Lost

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Lord Huron’s Ben Schneider jumps on the line with Kyle Meredith to tell us about Long Lost, a concept album about a fictional band lost in time, the studio they record in, and the ghosts that live there. Schneider talks about taking cues from late night public access shows and old time variety shows, how the passage of time and blurring memories play such a big role in the lyrics, and the eternal chain reaction that we’re all part of. The Michigan-born songwriter goes on to discuss the responsibility the band feels to listen to their fan’s deepest questions, his desire to create graphic novels and movies to go along with the music, and being musically inspired by Lee Hazlewood.

