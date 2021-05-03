Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Lucinda Williams Is Recovering From a Stroke

Doctors expect her to make a full recovery

Lucinda Williams stroke health issues alive healthy, photo by WFUV/Gus Philippas
Lucinda Williams, photo by WFUV/Gus Philippas
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 3, 2021 | 2:10pm ET

Lucinda Williams is recovering from a stroke. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the 68-year-old country musician said she spent five weeks in the hospital after a blood clot developed on the right side of her brain in November of last year. She’s since been discharged, is undergoing physical therapy, and is expected to make a full recovery.

In the months leading up to the stroke, Williams was otherwise doing just fine. She spent her days taking safety precautions during the ongoing pandemic while performing in special livestream tributes, taking part in birthday bashes, and recording cover songs of T. Rex, Sharon Van Etten, and Roky Erickson. But when she got ready to take a shower on November 17th, she suddenly found herself stumbling and unable to walk. Next thing she knew, she was in an ambulance on the way to Nashville’s Vanderbilt Medical Center where she would be placed in the intensive care unit.

Williams has spent the past six months trying to mend the damage done by the stroke. She now walks with a cane, is unable to play guitar, and has lingering pain in both her left arm and left leg. However, thanks to the remarkable lack of brain damage, doctors expect the influential musician to have a 100% recovery.

Related Video

“What happens is your brain gets all… the wires get all crossed and you have to retrain your brain basically, to tell your arm to do whatever it is you’re trying to do. So that’s the biggest challenge,” she said of the healing process. “I do, like, walking, with the cane and they watch me and see how well I’m doing. And then I have to do hand and arm exercises. It’s really about regaining my strength and mobility, and range of motion. That’s what they work with me on.”

The Highwomen, photo by Alysse-Gafkjen
 Editor's Pick
10 Country Albums Every Music Fan Should Own

After releasing her Grammy-nominated new album Good Souls Better Angels last year, Williams planned on doing a summer tour with Jason Isbell in 2021. That’s a goal she still aims to meet. “I feel good and positive about playing again. We’ve got some shows scheduled with Jason Isbell for late July and we’re planning on doing those,” Williams told Rolling Stone. “I don’t know if I’ll stand up and sing or I’ll sit down like an old blues person. But we’ll figure it out.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Williams seems rather unbothered by her experience of having a stroke. She told Rolling Stone that she’s still penning lyrics, she recently hopped into a studio session to sing vocals for a new Chrissie Hynde project, and she’s keeping a stress-free outlook on the whole situation. “The main thing is I can still sing. I’m singing my ass off, so that hasn’t been affected,” said Williams. “Can’t keep me down for too long.”

Latest Stories

the weeknd grammys corruption will not submit music rule changes secret committees

The Weeknd Calls Grammy Rule Changes "Admission of Corruption"

May 3, 2021

Heavy Culture April 2021

Heavy Culture: Asian and AAPI Musicians Speak Out on Anti-Asian Violence and Experiences with Racism

May 3, 2021

everclear 2021 summerland tour dates hoobastank wheatus living colour

Everclear Announce 2021 Tour with Hoobastank and Wheatus

May 3, 2021

The Black Keys

The Black Keys Take It Easy on New Blues Cover Song "Going Down South": Stream

May 3, 2021

 

Gojira Announce 2021 US Fall Tour

Gojira Announce Fall 2021 US Headlining Tour

May 3, 2021

andrea bocelli 2021 believe north american tour dates orchestra

Andrea Bocelli Announces 2021 North American Tour with Leading Orchestras

May 3, 2021

flaming lips world tour dates 2021 2022 tickets

The Flaming Lips Announce Dates for 2021-22 World Tour

May 3, 2021

WSOU Protest Satanic Music

Catholic Group Calls for Shutdown of Influential College Radio Station WSOU over "Satanic" Music

May 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lucinda Williams Is Recovering From a Stroke

Menu Shop Search Help