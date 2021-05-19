Lucy Dacus Shares New Single “VBS” and Expanded Tour Dates

As Lucy Dacus gears up to hit play on her new album Home Video, she’s reflecting on school breaks spent at vacation bible school for her latest single “VBS”. She’s also announced additional dates for her upcoming 2021 tour.

Dacus is one of the sharpest lyricists in indie rock today, and on “VBS” she sketches out bible school with great sympathy for the girl she used to be, while also sprinkling in some of the humor that distance provides. “In the summer of ’07 I was sure I’d go to heaven,” she sings, “But I was hedging my bets at VBS.” Despite time spent “reaching for God,” she recalls the student’s more rebellious impulses, finding herself, “Back in the cabin, snorting nutmeg in your bunk bed.”

In a statement, she spoke about the inspiration for the song, explaining,

“VBS means vacation bible school, and I went to tons of them. It’s where Christian parents send their kids over the winter, spring, or summer breaks from school to get closer to God, maybe learn some outdoor skills, and bring home useless crafts and totems like fruit of the spirit sand art and purity rings. I wrote the song in the van on the way to Nashville to record Home Video after seeing one of those readerboards outside a church advertising a wholesome church camp for kids. I thought about my first boyfriend, who I met at VBS, the resident bad boy who loved Slayer and weed more than Jesus. I took it upon myself to save him, and make him stop doing drugs (with an exception for snorting nutmeg). God, I was so lame.”

Related Video

The track comes with a music video animated and directed by Marin Leong. It shows a figure that might be Dacus walking through an ethereal world, casting her eyes skyward even as her feet remain grounded on the colorful earth. Check out “VBS” below.

If you like what you see, you might check out Dacus on her upcoming 2021 tour. The singer-songwriter has announced four new dates for the summer — one opening for Bright Eyes and the others for Shakey Graves — as well as two new October stops that includes a night of support from Laura Stevenson. Check out the full itinerary below and get your tickets here.

Home Video drops June 25th on Matador and pre-orders are available now. Previously, Dacus shared the singles “Hot & Heavy” and “Thumbs”, which we named our Song of the Week. Last month, she performed “Hot & Heavy” on Colbert.

Lucy Dacus 2021 North American Tour Dates: (new dates in bold)

06/23 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater &

07/29 — Bethlehem, PA @ Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks !

07/30 — Worcester, MA @ Palladium !

07/31 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

09/10 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

09/11 – Richmond, VA @ The National *

09/13 – Saxapahaw, NC @ Haw River Ballroom %

09/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West %

09/15 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl %

09/17 – Dallas, TX @ Trees %

09/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall- Downstairs %

09/19 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn %

09/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger %

09/22 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole %

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel %

09/25 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC %

09/27 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore %

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre $

10/01 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom $

10/02 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre $

10/05 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

10/08 – Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre $

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue $

10/11 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre $

10/12 – Columbus , OH @ Newport Music Hall $

10/14 – Toronto, ON @ The Opera House $

10/15 – Montreal, QC @ L’Astral $

10/16 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

10/18 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground $

10/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

10/23 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

10/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/26 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

& = w/ supporting Shakey Graves

! = w/ Bright Eyes

* = w/ Julien Baker

% = w/ Bachelor

$ = w/ Bartees Strange

^ = w/ Shamir

#= w/ Laura Stevenson