Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

The duo's sophomore LP is out in late July

lump new album animal laura marling and mike lindsay
LUMP, photo by Steph Wilson
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 8:41am ET

Laura Marling and Tunng founding member Mike Lindsay have reunited as LUMP. Today, the duo detail their second album, Animal, out July 30th via Partisan/Chrysalis.

The project marks LUMP’s first new material since their 2018 self-titled debut. Marling shared her inspiration for full-length in a statement. “LUMP is so the repository for so many things that I’ve had in my mind and just don’t fit anywhere in that way,” she explained. “They don’t have to totally make narrative sense, but weirdly they end up making narrative sense in some way.”

LUMP also served as an outlet while Marling was simultaneously working on her Grammy-nominated debut album, Song For Our Daughter. “It became a very different thing about escaping a persona that has become a burden to me in some way. It was like putting on a superhero costume.”

Related Video

Lindsay added, “There’s a little bit of a theme of hedonism on the album, of desires running wild. We created LUMP as a sort of persona and an idea and a creature. Through LUMP we find our inner animal, and through that animal we travel into a parallel universe.”

Alongside the announcement, LUMP shared the first single, “Animal”. The new track features quirky electronic production with psychedelic flourishes and lyrics like, “Push shove/ This is the new love/ Killing a white dove/ Just for the story.” Check out the music video below.

Kyle Meredith With.. Lump
 Editor's Pick
Lump on How the Duo Met at the After-Party of a Neil Young Concert

Following the release of Animal, LUMP will head on a short UK tour. It opens on August 31st at Gorilla in Manchester and runs through early September. Pre-sale tickets are available on May 5th at 10 a.m., with tickets available to the public two days later.

Tickets can be purchased here, and you can look for deals here once they sell out.

Animal Artwork:
lump new album animal artwork

LUMP 2021 Tour Dates:
08/31 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/02 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
09/03 – Bristol, UK @ Trinity
09/05 – Brighton, UK @ Patterns
09/06 – London, UK @ Scala

Latest Stories

Dirty Honey Announce June US 2021 Tour

Dirty Honey Announce 2021 US Tour, Won't Stop Rocking at Actor Taylor Kitsch's House

May 5, 2021

wolf alice smile james corden performance watch

Wolf Alice Shred Through "Smile" on Corden: Watch

May 5, 2021

glass animals 2021-22 tour dates dreamland tickets

Glass Animals Announce 2021-22 Dates for "Dreamland Tour" of North America

May 4, 2021

Megadeth and Lamb of God Reschedule 2021 Fall Tour

Megadeth and Lamb of God Announce Rescheduled Dates for 2021 North American Co-Headlining Tour

May 4, 2021

 

José González rufus wainwright us tour unfollow the rules in the valley tickets

Rufus Wainwright and José González Announce Co-Headlining 2021 US Tour

May 4, 2021

dan deacon 2021 tour dates tickets north america usa american

Dan Deacon Announces 2021 Tour Dates

May 4, 2021

Micky Dolenz and Michael Nesmith of The Monkees

The Monkees Announce 2021 Farewell Tour

May 3, 2021

everclear 2021 summerland tour dates hoobastank wheatus living colour

Everclear Announce 2021 Tour with Hoobastank and Wheatus

May 3, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help