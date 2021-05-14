Luna Li Shares New Song “Alone But Not Lonely”: Stream

The Toronto-based multi-instrumentalist Hannah Kim records lush dream pop under the name Luna Li. While plans for her debut album are still under wraps, the up-and-coming musician will be supporting Japanese Breakfast on tour this fall, and she’s now shared her new song “Alone But Not Lonely”.

Li’s music first gained traction when she uploaded clips of herself jamming on Instagram. Classically trained in piano and harp, her music possesses an orchestral quality paired with a kaleidoscopic groove. Her new single is a prime example of how she expertly blends her professional training into tried-and-true pop structures for a fresh new sound.

The video for “Alone But Not Lonely” was directed by Maya Balkaran and Kostadin Kolevopens. It opens with a swell of string instruments as she circles a white room decorated with globes. Once the beat starts, the strings fall into place and Li chants the title lyric over and over, as if reminding herself she’s never alone.

Related Video

“I wrote this song as an act of self-care, to cheer myself up during a darker time,” Li said in an interview with i-D. “The phrase ‘alone but not lonely’ is a mantra I use to remind myself that time I spend with myself is valuable and special, something that should be celebrated.”

Li went on to detail how the song was partly inspired by cockroaches. “I wrote ‘Alone But Not Lonely’ in my very first apartment which was cockroach infested,” she said. “I was feeling really uncomfortable and lonely in the new space, and decided to write this song to cheer myself up and entertain my newfound insect friends.”

Watch the video down below. To check her out on her upcoming tour opening for Japanese Breakfast, grab tickets here. Luna Li’s tour itinerary is just a scroll down the page.

Luna Li 2021 Tour Dates:

09/14–Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

09/15 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/17 — Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/18 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave

09/23 — Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Fest

09/25 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/26 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune

09/27 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

09/28 — Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/01 — San Francisco, CA @ Regency

10/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

10/04 — San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

10/05 — Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/07 — Sante Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/08 — Denver, CO @ Ogden

10/09 — Lawrence, KC @ Granada

10/10 — St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/11 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/16 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel