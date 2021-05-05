Menu
Lydia Ainsworth Gets Lost in a Pop Dream on New Single “Cosmic Dust”: Stream

Sparkles & Debris drops May 21st

Lydia Ainsworth Cosmic Dust stream new song music single pop, photo by Sara Cwynar
Lydia Ainsworth, photo by Sara Cwynar
May 5, 2021 | 10:03am ET

Avant-pop artist Lydia Ainsworth has shared a new single called “Cosmic Dust”. It’s from her upcoming album Sparkles & Debris. Stream it below.

Musically, “Cosmic Dust” sees Ainsworth doing what she does best: infusing a pop song structure with futuristic flair, heavenly instrumental flourishes, and skipping from one falsetto to the next with ease. It’s breezy and anthemic, but Ainsworth manages to sneak great, intimate details into the mix despite that, like harp notes and gentle piano notes that descend one after the other.

This is the third single Ainsworth has shared from Sparkles & Debris so far. It follows the retro lead single “Parade” and the follow-up track “Cake”, which Ainsworth wrote after a particularly influential Townes Van Zandt binge. “I began to imagine what it would feel like to be in the shoes of the various women he’s often singing about. In particular his song ‘Loretta’ which is one of my favorite songs of all time,” she said of “Cake”.

Sparkles & Debris is due out May 21st via Ainsworth’s own label Zombie Cat Records. Pre-orders are currently ongoing over at her Bandcamp page.

