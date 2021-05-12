Menu
Margo Price Announces Record Club A Series of Rumors, Shares “Long Live The King”: Stream

Price's longtime live staple serves as a tribute to Elvis, Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lennon.

Margo Price Long Live the King record club A Series of Rumors new song stream, photo by Chris Phelps
Margo Price, photo by Chris Phelps
May 12, 2021 | 10:38am ET

After years of performing it live on tour, Margo Price has just released a recorded version of her fan-favorite single “Long Live The King”. But that’s not all! The new song arrives today alongside an additional special announcement: Price is starting her own mail-order record club called A Series of Rumors, and the first installment includes a vinyl pressing of “Long Live The King”.

For those who are unfamiliar, “Long Live The King” has been in rotation at Price’s concerts for several years now. It’s a radiant number that honors celebrities without using blinders, and she wrote it as a tribute to Elvis Presley, Martin Luther King Jr., and John Lennon. As she explained in her own words: “‘Long Live The King’ is a song about three extraordinary men who changed the course of history for the better. But no one is without flaw and they each had a duality in their personalities. This song is also about not idolizing celebrities or putting people up on a pedestal because we are all human and we all make mistakes.”

A Series of Rumors will consist of three monthly shipments of 7-inch vinyl records and an autographed box to store them in. Fans can look forward to songs from Price’s 2020 album That’s How Rumors Get Started alongside B-sides, covers, and unreleased collaborations. For the first installment, “Long Live The King” will appear as the B-side to “Hey Child”. After that, the next 7-inch records will include “Twinkle Twinkle”, a cover of Bobbie Gentry’s “He Made a Woman Out of Me”, “Letting Me Down”, and the symphonic version of “I’d Die For You”. According to a press release, all of the other B-sides will “remain secret” until they arrive in fans’ mailboxes.

Pre-orders for A Series of Rumors are currently ongoing over at Price’s website — but hurry, because they’re limited to 500 copies worldwide. To promote the release, she’s teasing the collection with a fun, retro flyer that riffs on the vintage music advertisements of the ’70s, too. Check that out below.

Margo Price That's How Rumors Get Started album cover artwork
 Editor's Pick
Margo Price’s That’s How Rumors Get Started Reimagines Classic Country: Review

Earlier this year, Price confronted the demons of her past in a music video for “Hey Child” and revealed she contributed to both Loretta Lynn’s new album and an upcoming Roky Erickson tribute record. Price also performed a special duet with Nathaniel Rateliff for CMT Crossroads.

A Series of Rumors Artwork:

A Series of Rumors by Margo Price

