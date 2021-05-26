Menu
Arrest Warrant Issued for Marilyn Manson Over Alleged Assault of Videographer

Manson allegedly spit on a videographer during a concert in 2019

Marilyn Manson, photo via Getty
May 25, 2021 | 8:58pm ET

A New Hampshire police department has announced an arrest warrant for Marilyn Manson on assault charges tied to an incident in 2019.

Manson (whose real name is Brian Warner) is facing two counts of simple assault for allegedly spitting on a videographer during a concert at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18th, 2019.

Video obtained by TMZ (see below) shows Manson spitting directly into a camera that was being used as part of the in-venue feed. The videographer alleges that some of Manson’s saliva also got on their person, prompting the individual to press charges.

Related Video

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Gilford Police Department said Manson and his representatives “have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges.” The charges carry a potential penalty of two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.

The Gilford Police Department made clear that these charges are unrelated to the sexual assault allegations levied against Manson in recent months. Both the Los Angeles County’s Sheriff Department and the FBI have reportedly launched investigations into these allegations.

 

