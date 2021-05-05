Menu
Marina and Pussy Riot Join Forces for “Purge the Poison” Remix: Stream

Marina's new album Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land is out June 11th

Marina Pussy Riot Purge the Poison remix stream new song music Maria and the Diamonds (courtesy of Marina) and Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova (courtesy of Pussy Riot)
Marina (courtesy of Marina) and Pussy Riot’s Nadya Tolokonnikova (courtesy of Pussy Riot)
May 5, 2021 | 4:22pm ET

Electropop artist Marina, formerly known as Marina and the Diamonds, has tapped Russian protest group Pussy Riot to remix her new single “Purge the Poison”. Stream it below.

Pussy Riot have been collaborating with a number of American artists this year, including Tom Morello, but this Marina remix sees them flexing a different music muscle than usual. Instead of doing their spin on political punk, Pussy Riot lean into Marina’s slick electropop sound — for comparison, check out the original version of the single after the jump — and sprinkle in some whisper-sung lyrics of their own. According to the band’s own Nadya Tolokonnikova, getting to contribute to “Purge the Poison” in this way was a dream come true.

“Political pop has always been my dream genre,” explained Tolokonnikova in a statement. “Catchy and contagious, ‘Purge The Poison’ is an ear-worm, and it feeds your brain with the right questions and encourages you to think. I was blown away by this track, and it’s my pleasure to be on ‘Purge”s remix. In my part I reflect on topics of sisterhood, female and queer power, matriarchy, Christianity, and female sexuality.”

“Purge the Poison” is the lead single from Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land, Marina’s fifth studio LP and the follow-up to her 2019 double album LOVE+FEAR. It’s due out June 11th. Pre-orders for the new record are currently ongoing over at her website.

