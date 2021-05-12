Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Mastodon Unleash New Song “Forged by Neron” from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream

The soundtrack also features tracks by Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, IDLES, Chelsea Wolfe, HEALTH, and more

Mastodon new song
Mastodon, photo by Jimmy Hubbard
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 12, 2021 | 9:11am ET

Surprise! Mastodon have unveiled the brand new song “Forged by Neron” as the leadoff track from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack. The multi-artist album accompanies a new run of variant issues of the popular DC Comics series.

Mastodon are expected to release their highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Emperor of Sand this year, but in the meantime, they’ve offered up the “Forged by Neron”, specifically written for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Neron is a demon from hell who appears throughout the comic-book series.

“We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack,” stated Mastodon drummer-singer Brann Dailor. “We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world.”

Related Video

The single is unmistakably Mastodon, offering up monster riffing, with the band’s signature balance of progression and sludge prevalent throughout the track.

Last year, Mastodon released the new songs “Fallen Torches”, which appeared on their 2020 compilation Medium Rarities, and “Rufus Lives” from the movie Bill & Ted Face the Music. None of these tracks, including “Forged by Neron”, are expected to be on the band’s as-yet-unannounced new album, which is being produced by David Bottrill (Tool), and slated to arrive in the fall.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, executive produced by Tyler Bates, is also set to feature songs by Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, Grey Daze, Soccer Mommy, HEALTH featuring Chino Moreno, and more. Rise Against’s “Broken Dreams, Inc.” served as the soundtrack’s first single when it was released last September.

The Kings of Quarantine Cover Public Enemy
 Editor's Pick
Faith No More, Beastie Boys, Mastodon, Cypress Hill, 311, Sepultura Members Cover Public Enemy: Watch

In addition to the soundtrack, a new run of variant covers of the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic-book series will be released on June 18th, featuring Rise Against, Grey Daze (Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band), and Denzel Curry on the covers of issues 1, 2, and 3, respectively. These special variants are in addition to a previously announced series of “Band Edition” alternate covers featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost, Megadeth, and more.

Take a listen to Mastodon’s new song “Forged by Neron” and check out the album cover and tracklist for Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack below, as well as the aforementioned variant comic-book covers. The soundtrack is available for pre-order here.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Artwork:

Dark Nights Death Metal Soundtrack

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Tracklist:
01. Mastodon – “Forged by Neron”
02. Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”
03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”
04. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”
05. Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”
06. Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”
07. Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”
08. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”
09. Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue”
10. Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”
11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”
12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”
13. Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”
14. IDLES – “Sodium”
15. Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”

Dark Nights: Death Metal Variant Comic Book Covers:

Dark Nights Death Metal Variants

Latest Stories

KK Priest Announce Debut Album

KK's Priest (Ex-Judas Priest Members KK Downing, Tim "Ripper" Owens) Announce Debut Album, Unleash "Hellfire Thunderbolt": Stream

May 12, 2021

Gaspard Augé debut solo album escapades new song hey single listen stream justice

Justice's Gaspard Augé Announces Debut Solo Album Escapades, Shares "Hey!": Stream

May 12, 2021

Margo Price Long Live the King record club A Series of Rumors new song stream, photo by Chris Phelps

Margo Price Announces Record Club A Series of Rumors, Shares "Long Live The King": Stream

May 12, 2021

TORRES Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head new album announcement new single tour dates stream listen Thirstier

Torres Announces New Album Thirstier, Shares "Don't Go Putting Wishes in My Head": Stream

May 12, 2021

 

liz phair in there new song stream

Liz Phair Unveils Shimmery New Song "In There": Stream

May 12, 2021

Dennis DeYoung and Tom Morello song

Former Styx Singer Dennis DeYoung Teams Up with Tom Morello for New Song "The Last Guitar Hero": Stream

May 11, 2021

the simpsons morrissey parody everyone is horrid except me and possibly you

Morrissey-Inspired Simpsons Parody "Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You)" Officially Released: Stream

May 11, 2021

xenia rubinos Cógelo Suave new song single music video watch listen stream

Xenia Rubinos Shares New Song "Cógelo Suave": Stream

May 11, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mastodon Unleash New Song "Forged by Neron" from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help