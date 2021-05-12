Mastodon Unleash New Song “Forged by Neron” from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack: Stream

Surprise! Mastodon have unveiled the brand new song “Forged by Neron” as the leadoff track from the upcoming Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack. The multi-artist album accompanies a new run of variant issues of the popular DC Comics series.

Mastodon are expected to release their highly anticipated follow-up to 2017’s Emperor of Sand this year, but in the meantime, they’ve offered up the “Forged by Neron”, specifically written for the Dark Nights: Death Metal soundtrack. Neron is a demon from hell who appears throughout the comic-book series.

“We are super excited and honored to be part of the Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack,” stated Mastodon drummer-singer Brann Dailor. “We’ve all been fans of DC Comics and the Batman universe since we were kids, so it really means a lot for us to be able to add something to that world.”

The single is unmistakably Mastodon, offering up monster riffing, with the band’s signature balance of progression and sludge prevalent throughout the track.

Last year, Mastodon released the new songs “Fallen Torches”, which appeared on their 2020 compilation Medium Rarities, and “Rufus Lives” from the movie Bill & Ted Face the Music. None of these tracks, including “Forged by Neron”, are expected to be on the band’s as-yet-unannounced new album, which is being produced by David Bottrill (Tool), and slated to arrive in the fall.

The Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, executive produced by Tyler Bates, is also set to feature songs by Denzel Curry, Manchester Orchestra, Chelsea Wolfe, IDLES, Grey Daze, Soccer Mommy, HEALTH featuring Chino Moreno, and more. Rise Against’s “Broken Dreams, Inc.” served as the soundtrack’s first single when it was released last September.

In addition to the soundtrack, a new run of variant covers of the Dark Nights: Death Metal comic-book series will be released on June 18th, featuring Rise Against, Grey Daze (Chester Bennington’s pre-Linkin Park band), and Denzel Curry on the covers of issues 1, 2, and 3, respectively. These special variants are in addition to a previously announced series of “Band Edition” alternate covers featuring Ozzy Osbourne, Ghost, Megadeth, and more.

Take a listen to Mastodon’s new song “Forged by Neron” and check out the album cover and tracklist for Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack below, as well as the aforementioned variant comic-book covers. The soundtrack is available for pre-order here.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Artwork:

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Tracklist:

01. Mastodon – “Forged by Neron”

02. Chelsea Wolfe – “Diana”

03. HEALTH, Tyler Bates – “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

04. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates – “Meet Me In Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

05. Grey Daze – “Anything, Anything”

06. Rise Against – “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

07. Manchester Orchestra – “Never Ending”

08. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay – “Bad Luck”

09. Carach Angren – “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler – “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates – “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone – “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body – “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES – “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy – “Kissing in the Rain”

Dark Nights: Death Metal Variant Comic Book Covers: