Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Matthew Dear Shares New Single “Hikers Y”: Stream

Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album is out June 25th

Matthew Dear Hikers Y stream new song music, photo by Brett Carlson
Matthew Dear, photo by Brett Carlson
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 5, 2021 | 10:00am ET

Electronic producer and DJ Matthew Dear has released a new single from his upcoming album, Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album. It’s called “Hikers Y” and it’s available to stream below.

“Hikers Y” is a tongue-in-cheek minimalist track that’s on par with Dear’s early work. It begins with a simple electronic drum beat before a slinky bass line fades into view and Dear starts bemoaning his inadequate social skills. “I’m through with all the conversations,” he sings with a lilt as if exhausted. “I was never good at conversation, so don’t expect any more conversations.” It’s simple but hypnotic, and Dear’s self-deprecation is charming by way of nonstop repetition.

In a press release, Dear explained the origin of the song’s lyrics, writing, “I used to ruminate on a single line of a song. Usually during the production phase, I can hum a melody repeatedly and capture it as quickly as possible. Those moments usually get flushed out into broader verses and segments later. Listening back to ‘Hikers Y’, I hear the dark of night in my voice and delivery. This song comes from the isolation of being a musician alone in a studio after midnight. The lyrics ‘I’m through with all the conversation. I was never good at conversation.’ are not about sadness, but more about the acceptance of solitude — A musician and their craft in the solitude of a night, while everyone around them is asleep.”

Related Video

justin bieber justice artwork
 Editor's Pick
10 Album Covers Worse Than Justin Bieber’s Justice

This is the third single Dear has shared from Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album, following the equally mesmerizing tracks “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times”. Recorded and then shelved more than a decade ago, this folk-inspired LP is finally due out on June 25th via Ghostly International. Pre-orders are ongoing over at the label’s website.

Latest Stories

Marina Pussy Riot Purge the Poison remix stream new song music Maria and the Diamonds (courtesy of Marina) and Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova (courtesy of Pussy Riot)

Marina and Pussy Riot Join Forces for "Purge the Poison" Remix: Stream

May 5, 2021

toledo new song david stream alternate sunday funday b-side listen

Toledo Unveil New Song "David": Stream

May 5, 2021

sharon van etten epic ten live from zebulon stream

Sharon Van Etten Shares Live Album epic Ten: Live from Zebulon: Stream

May 5, 2021

modest mouse new album the golden casket we are between stream

Modest Mouse Announce New Album The Golden Casket, Share "We Are Between": Stream

May 5, 2021

 

Lydia Ainsworth Cosmic Dust stream new song music single pop, photo by Sara Cwynar

Lydia Ainsworth Gets Lost in a Pop Dream on New Single "Cosmic Dust": Stream

May 5, 2021

liars new album the apple drop song single sekwar music video listen watch stream

Liars Announce New Album The Apple Drop, Share "Sekwar": Stream

May 5, 2021

lump new album animal laura marling and mike lindsay

LUMP (Laura Marling and Mike Lindsay) Announce New Album Animal, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2021

mitski the end this is where we fall

Mitski Shares "The End" from Graphic Novel Soundtrack, Exclusive Pages Released: Stream

May 4, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Matthew Dear Shares New Single "Hikers Y": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help