Matthew Dear Shares New Single “Hikers Y”: Stream

Electronic producer and DJ Matthew Dear has released a new single from his upcoming album, Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album. It’s called “Hikers Y” and it’s available to stream below.

“Hikers Y” is a tongue-in-cheek minimalist track that’s on par with Dear’s early work. It begins with a simple electronic drum beat before a slinky bass line fades into view and Dear starts bemoaning his inadequate social skills. “I’m through with all the conversations,” he sings with a lilt as if exhausted. “I was never good at conversation, so don’t expect any more conversations.” It’s simple but hypnotic, and Dear’s self-deprecation is charming by way of nonstop repetition.

In a press release, Dear explained the origin of the song’s lyrics, writing, “I used to ruminate on a single line of a song. Usually during the production phase, I can hum a melody repeatedly and capture it as quickly as possible. Those moments usually get flushed out into broader verses and segments later. Listening back to ‘Hikers Y’, I hear the dark of night in my voice and delivery. This song comes from the isolation of being a musician alone in a studio after midnight. The lyrics ‘I’m through with all the conversation. I was never good at conversation.’ are not about sadness, but more about the acceptance of solitude — A musician and their craft in the solitude of a night, while everyone around them is asleep.”

This is the third single Dear has shared from Preachers Sigh and Potion: Lost Album, following the equally mesmerizing tracks “Muscle Beach” and “Supper Times”. Recorded and then shelved more than a decade ago, this folk-inspired LP is finally due out on June 25th via Ghostly International. Pre-orders are ongoing over at the label’s website.