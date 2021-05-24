Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Mdou Moctar Performs Three-Song NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

The Tuareg guitarist and his bandmates showcase cuts from his new album Afrique Victime

Mdou Moctar Tiny Desk Concert NPR Home live show video stream, screengrab via YouTube/@NPR
Mdou Moctar, screengrab via YouTube/@NPR
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 24, 2021 | 4:01pm ET

Tuareg psych-rock artist Mdou Moctar is one of the best guitarists of this current era, and now music fans around the world can experience what it’s like to watch him play from the comfort of a front-row seat. NPR just shared Moctar’s contribution to their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert series, and it’s available to watch in full below.

For his performance, Moctar broke out three songs from his brand new album, Afrique Victime, while sitting in front of a rose cloth backdrop outside. He opened with the rhythmic track “Ya Habibti” and then moved on to the hypnotic lead single “Tala Tannam”, during which he and his bandmates can be seen sharing smiles as they hit their groove. To wrap things up, he and his bandmates broke into a rousing seven-minute-long rendition of the title track, “Afrique Victime”, which includes several gut-busting guitar solos.

According to Mikey Coltun, the American bassist playing with Moctar in the video, the concert was filmed outside of the house they were all staying at in Niamey, Niger late last year. “As with any sort of musical happenings in the region, once some music is blasted, that’s an invitation for anyone to come join, sing, clap, dance, and just come together as a community,” Coltun told NPR. “We wanted to present the Tiny Desk exactly like this, from when we started playing to finally the energy growing with fans crowded around filming on their cell phones and passing around Tuareg tea.”

Related Video

mdou moctar taliat 2021 tour dates Mdou Moctar Performs Three Song NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch
 Editor's Pick
Mdou Moctar Unveils New Song “Taliat” and Shares 2021 Tour Dates

To celebrate the release of Afrique Victime, Mdou Moctar is hitting the road later this fall with his live band. The US tour will kick off with a performance at Bonnaroo on September 3rd. Tickets for his upcoming shows are on sale at his website, and you can look for deals here after they sell out.

Latest Stories

Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet Announce Only Headlining US Shows of 2021

May 24, 2021

king gizzard lizard wizard north american tour rescheduled dates

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Reschedule North American Tour Dates for 2022

May 24, 2021

Alter Bridge Partner with Z2 Comics for Tour of Horrors Graphic Novel

May 24, 2021

quincy jones elvis was a racist presley wouldn't work with

Quincy Jones "Wouldn't Work With" Elvis: "He Was a Racist"

May 24, 2021

 

Megadeth fire David Ellefson

Megadeth Part Ways with Bassist David Ellefson: "Working Together [Is] Impossible Moving Forward"

May 24, 2021

billy corgan i was not considered good looking for whatever reason interview spotify

Billy Corgan: "When I Was Younger, I Was Not Considered Good Looking"

May 24, 2021

Red Fang New Song "Why"

Red Fang Unveil New Song "Why" with Trippy Pizza Parlor Mascot Video: Stream

May 24, 2021

Saliva Josey Scott son Cody dies

Founding Saliva Singer Josey Scott's 29-Year-Old Son Dies from COVID-19

May 24, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mdou Moctar Performs Three-Song NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale