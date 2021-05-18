Mdou Moctar Unveils New Song “Taliat” and Shares 2021 Tour Dates

Mdou Moctar is gearing up to release his upcoming album, Afrique Victime, on Friday, and today the Tuareg psych-rock shredder previewed the project with a new song, “Taliat”. He also announced plans for a fall tour in support of the LP.
The track features tantalizing electric guitar runs and passionate lyrics about a woman’s heartbreak. “Oh poor girl / She gave him her heart and he broke it,” Moctar sings in Tamasheq. “I pray to God to never experience unrequited love and the pain of a broken heart.”
In a press statement, Moctar explained the song’s meaning: “‘Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”
“Taliat” follows “Chismiten”, “Tala Tannam”, and “Afrique Victime”. The latter song received an honorable mention for Song of the Week in April.
The fall tour kicks off with an appearance at Bonnaroo on September 3rd and includes stops in Brooklyn, New York; Seattle, Washington; and Portland, Oregon before closing out on October 2nd at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time here, and you can look for deals here after they sell out.
Pre-orders for Afrique Victime are ongoing. It is available in vinyl, CD, picture disk, and digital formats. There is also a special limited “cellphone edition” of the album, which features a specially mastered version of Afrique Victime pre-loaded onto a classic Nokia 6120 handset — an homage to the early days of Moctar’s career when his music took off thanks to word-of-mouth Bluetooth mobile phone swaps.
Afrique Victime Artwork:
Afrique Victime Tracklist:
01. Chismiten
02. Taliat
03. Ya Habibti
04. Tala Tannam
05. Untitled
06. Asdikte Akal
07. Layla
08. Afrique Victime
09. Bismilahi Atagah
Mdou Moctar 2021 Tour Dates:
09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
09/05 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
09/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts
09/12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
09/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center
09/20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
09/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival
09/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline
10/01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room