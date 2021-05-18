Mdou Moctar Unveils New Song “Taliat” and Shares 2021 Tour Dates

Mdou Moctar is gearing up to release his upcoming album, Afrique Victime, on Friday, and today the Tuareg psych-rock shredder previewed the project with a new song, “Taliat”. He also announced plans for a fall tour in support of the LP.

The track features tantalizing electric guitar runs and passionate lyrics about a woman’s heartbreak. “Oh poor girl / She gave him her heart and he broke it,” Moctar sings in Tamasheq. “I pray to God to never experience unrequited love and the pain of a broken heart.”

In a press statement, Moctar explained the song’s meaning: “‘Taliat’ means woman. In our community, women are queens, they have a lot of power, that why I use the term taliat to talk about them. A woman in the Tuareg community has to be protected, but she also has to be treated as equal.”

“Taliat” follows “Chismiten”, “Tala Tannam”, and “Afrique Victime”. The latter song received an honorable mention for Song of the Week in April.

The fall tour kicks off with an appearance at Bonnaroo on September 3rd and includes stops in Brooklyn, New York; Seattle, Washington; and Portland, Oregon before closing out on October 2nd at the Lodge Room in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time here, and you can look for deals here after they sell out.

Pre-orders for Afrique Victime are ongoing. It is available in vinyl, CD, picture disk, and digital formats. There is also a special limited “cellphone edition” of the album, which features a specially mastered version of Afrique Victime pre-loaded onto a classic Nokia 6120 handset — an homage to the early days of Moctar’s career when his music took off thanks to word-of-mouth Bluetooth mobile phone swaps.

Afrique Victime Artwork:

Afrique Victime Tracklist:

01. Chismiten

02. Taliat

03. Ya Habibti

04. Tala Tannam

05. Untitled

06. Asdikte Akal

07. Layla

08. Afrique Victime

09. Bismilahi Atagah

Mdou Moctar 2021 Tour Dates:

09/03 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

09/05 – Durham, NC ­@ Motorco Music Hall

09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/10 ­– Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/11 – Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts

09/12 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

09/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Café & Music Hall

09/15 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

09/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center

09/20 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/21 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

09/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

09/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

09/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/29 – Oakland, CA @ Starline

10/01 – Pioneertown, CA @ Desert Daze Pre-Party

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room