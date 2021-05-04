Megadeth and Lamb of God have announced new rescheduled dates for their previously postponed North American co-headlining tour. Trivium and In Flames will provide support.

The package tour had already been rescheduled from last year to this summer due to the pandemic, with hopes that it would kick off in early July. Now, it has been rescheduled once again, with a launch date of August 20th in Austin, Texas.

Billed as “The Metal Tour of the Year”, the list of dates has shrunk with each rescheduling announcement, now spanning six weeks. From Texas, the trek will bring Megadeth and Lamb of God across the Southwest and up the West Coast before heading east. The itinerary concludes with three dates in Canada.

“Can you hear that sound of armies on the march — of destruction on the horizon? That’s this tour, coming for you,” Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine said in a press release. “We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do not want to miss these shows. You’re not going to know what hit you!”

Megadeth are currently readying the highly anticipated follow-up to their Grammy-winning 2016 album Dystopia. Considering the progress the band made on the recordings after Dave Mustaine’s battle with throat cancer, it’s likely nearing completion. Meanwhile, Lamb of God stayed busy during the pandemic, releasing a triumphant self-titled 2020 album (as well as a deluxe edition earlier this year) and hosting two high-profile livestream concerts.

“It’s been far too long since we got together to do our thing — by ‘we’ I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors — the whole damn enchilada,” commented Lamb of God singer Randy Blythe in the press release. “ALL OF US. TOGETHER. Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together — I honestly don’t think I’ve ever been more ready to hit the road with Lamb of God. See y’all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, and In Flames. Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE.”

Tickets and VIP packages go on sale on Friday, May 7th at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals here. Check out the full list of rescheduled tour dates below.

Megadeth and Lamb of God 2021 Fall Tour Dates with Trivium and In Flames:

08/20 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

08/21 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/22 – Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

08/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

08/25 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

08/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

08/31 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center

09/01 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

09/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

09/04 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/05 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre

09/09 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago

09/11 – Danville, VA @ Blue Ridge Festival*

09/12 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

09/13 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

09/15 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

09/16 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

09/18 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

09/19 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

09/20 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

09/22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/24 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

09/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – St. Louis

09/28 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

10/01 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/02 – Quebec City, QC @ Centre Videotron