Metallica Bring Back #MetallicaMondays for One Night, Tease “#BlackAlbum2021”

Metallica will bring back their #MetallicaMondays streaming series for one more night on May 24th to honor the band’s All Within My Hands Foundation’s Month of Giving. The metal legends have also shared a cryptic “#BlackAlbum2021” teaser.

During the early stages of the pandemic, #MetallicaMondays provided a way for fans to escape. Every week, the band streamed archival concerts spanning their career — from sweaty club shows in 1980s to the big-budget stadium performances and festival dates they play now.

This coming Monday’s stream takes us back to September 6th, 2018, for a concert in Lincoln, Nebraska, which featured a rare performance of “The Unforgiven III”. It’s appropriate Metallica end with one of their more recent performances, considering they’ll be making it back to the stage soon. They’re set to headline two sets each at the upcoming Louder Than Life, Aftershock, and Welcome to Rockville festivals.

It’s been a busy day on Metallica’s socials. The band also shared a mysterious “Black Album” teaser with a thrilling live clip of “Wherever I May Roam” from the Live Shit: Binge & Purge concert film. Next to a flashback Friday hashtag, the band added a mysterious “#BlackAlbum2021?”.

With the 30th anniversary of the seminal self-titled fifth LP approaching in August, it’s possible the band have a special reissue planned for “The Black Album”. Or maybe another massive deluxe box set is in the works, as has recently been done with the band’s first four albums.

The #MetallicaMondays stream goes live on May 24th at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET via the YouTube video below. You can also check out the Instagram post with the “#BlackAlbum2021” teaser.