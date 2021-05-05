Menu
New MF DOOM and Czarface Album Super What? Coming This Friday

The collaborative project was completed before DOOM's death in October 2020

Czarface and MF DOOM in “Bomb Thrown” video
May 5, 2021 | 1:09pm ET

The enigmatic rapper MF DOOM passed away in late October 2020, but we haven’t heard the last of his music. Today, Czarface member Esoteric announced the group is releasing a joint album with DOOM called Super What? this Friday, May 7th.

Super What? spans 10 tracks and features artists like DMC, Del the Funky Homosapien, Kendra Morris, and Godforbid. Esoteric explained on Instagram that it was originally slated to drop in April 2020, but they pushed it back when COVID-19 hit.

“What you’ll be hearing was finalized, mixed & mastered in the summer of 2020, and it’s our honor and privilege to share it with you Friday,” the Boston rapper wrote. “I speak for everyone involved when I say we were incredibly fortunate to have collaborated with DOOM… he was a one-of-a-kind, never-to-be-duplicated emcee, producer, and visionary.”

He added, “We wish peace and healing to his family, friends and everyone touched by the gifts he shared with the planet. MF DOOM FOREVER.”

Czarface is a group consisting of  Wu-Tang Clan’s Inspectah Deck and 7L & EsotericSuper What? marks their second collaborative project with DOOM. Back in 2018, they linked up with the masked MC on Czarface Meets Metal Face. The trio also recruited DOOM for their 2015 track, “Ka-Bang!”, off of Every Hero Needs a Villain.

News of DOOM’s death was shared by his wife on December 31st, who revealed he had actually passed away two months earlier. In addition to Super What?, we’ll hear his distinctive voice on the upcoming 20th anniversary edition of The Avalanches’ seminal debut, Since I Left You. His contribution will be a remix of “Tonight May Have To Last Me All My Life”.

In 2019, Czarface followed Czarface Meets Metal Face with a flurry of albums: Czarface Meets GhostfaceDouble Dose of Danger, and The Odd Czar Against Us.

Super What? vinyl and CD pre-orders are currently available on MF DOOM’s website.

Super What? Artwork:

mf doom czarface new album super what artwork

Super What? Tracklist:
01. The King And Eye (feat. DMC of Run DMC)
02. Czarwyn’s Theory Of People Getting Loose (feat. Kendra Morris)
03. Mando Calrissian
04. DOOM Unto Others
05. Jason & The Czargonauts (feat. Del the Funky Homosapien)
06. Break In The Action
07. A Name To The Face
08. This Is Canon Now
09. So Strange (feat. Godforbid)
10. Young World

