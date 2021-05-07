Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson Cover “Dreams of the San Joaquin” for Charity: Stream

Proceeds from the single, which also features Los Lobos' David Hidalgo, benefit RAICES and the United Farm Workers of America

Michael mcDonald Willie Nelson los lobos david hidalgo dreams of the san joaquin bandcamp benefit single charity raices
Michael McDonald (photo by Philip Cosores) and Willie Nelson (photo via ACL/PBS)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 7, 2021 | 12:18pm ET

It’s Bandcamp Friday again, which means dozens of artists are releasing new tracks as the platform waives 100% of its revenue shares. To coincide with the monthly event, Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson have teamed with Los Lobos’ David Hidalgo for a charity cover of “Dreams of the San Joaquin”.

Originally written by Randy Sharp and Jack Wesley Routh, “Dreams of the San Joaquin” was made famous by renditions from Kenny Rogers and Linda Ronstadt. It tells the story of field workers in the California’s San Joaquin Valley during the Great Depression and Dust Bowl eras. Fittingly, proceeds from McDonald and Nelson’s new cover will go to benefit RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) and the United Farm Workers of America.

In a press statement, McDonald explained why supporting these causes is more important than ever during the pandemic:

“The migrant farm worker is as responsible if not more for maintaining our country’s position as one of the largest agricultural economies in the world. The labor that falls squarely on their shoulders allows farmers to bring produce to our stores and food to our tables as reasonably priced as possible. COVID has ravaged this quadrant of the American workforce disproportionately. RAICES and United Farm Workers Union are working hard to bring vaccine awareness and financial help to provide distribution to this demographic so hard hit by COVID-19.”

Related Video

McDonald’s familiar buttery baritone opens “Dreams of the San Joaquin” over the trio of collaborators’ plaintive guitar playing. Nelson adds his own vocals on the second voice, before McDonald joins in for a true duet. Take a listen below, and download the digital track via Bandcamp.

Dolly Parton 93 songs released streaming now pandemic
 Editor's Pick
Dolly Parton Has Been Fighting the Good Fight for Decades

The cover will hit streaming services on May 14th, while a music video directed by Nelson’s son, Micah Nelson, will be released in the near future.

Latest Stories

l'orange namir blade imaginary everything stream new album listen

L'Orange and Namir Blade Uncork New Album Imaginary Everything: Stream

May 7, 2021

Squid Bright Green Field stream new album song music, photo by Holly Whitaker

Squid Release Debut Album Bright Green Field: Stream

May 7, 2021

the joy formidable new album into the blue back to nothing stream

The Joy Formidable Announce New Album Into the Blue, Share "Back to Nothing": Stream

May 7, 2021

ag cook apple vs 7g charli xcx new song single remix album lp stream Xcxoplex

A. G. Cook Announces New Remix Album Apple Vs. 7G, Shares "Xcxoplex" featuring Charli XCX: Stream

May 7, 2021

 

j balvin new song 7 de mayo stream

J Balvin Celebrates His Birthday with New Song "7 De Mayo": Stream

May 7, 2021

mckinley dixon for my mama and anyone who look like her new album release stream listen track by track interview

McKinley Dixon Breaks Down New Album For My Mama and Anyone Who Look Like Her Track by Track: Stream

May 7, 2021

marvin gaye what's going on lullaby rockabye baby cover stream origins

Rockabye Baby Shares Title Track from Full-Album Lullaby Cover of Marvin Gaye's What's Going On: Origins

May 7, 2021

MF Doom Czarface Super What stream new album music Czarface and MF DOOM in "Bomb Thrown" video

MF DOOM and Czarface's New Album Super What? Receives Posthumous Release: Stream

May 7, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Michael McDonald and Willie Nelson Cover "Dreams of the San Joaquin" for Charity: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help