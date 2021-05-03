Mike Doughty: “I Stumbled Into An Extremely Fertile Time for Weirdness”

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Mike Doughty catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new project, Ghost of Vroom, which features a sound that harkens back to his 90s band Soul Coughing. Doughty tells us the roots of the project trace back to him trying to reunite the band before talks fell apart and how the name recalls Soul Coughing’s debut album Ruby Vroom. He goes on to discuss his knack for injecting jazz into sample based, weird music, the poetry that gave him his style, 25th anniversary of Irresistible Bliss (featuring “Super Bon Bon”), and his plans for an apocalyptic rock opera.

