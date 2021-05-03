Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Mike Doughty: “I Stumbled Into An Extremely Fertile Time for Weirdness”

The former Soul Coughing singer discusses his new project, Ghost of Vroom

Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 3, 2021 | 3:45pm ET

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS 

Mike Doughty catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new project, Ghost of Vroom, which features a sound that harkens back to his 90s band Soul Coughing. Doughty tells us the roots of the project trace back to him trying to reunite the band before talks fell apart and how the name recalls Soul Coughing’s debut album Ruby Vroom. He goes on to discuss his knack for injecting jazz into sample based, weird music, the poetry that gave him his style, 25th anniversary of Irresistible Bliss (featuring “Super Bon Bon”), and his plans for an apocalyptic rock opera.

Related Video

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Latest Stories

The Offspring on Looking to the Past and Reflecting the Present on Let The Bad Times Roll

April 30, 2021

Annie Wilson Kyle Meredith

Ann Wilson on Covering Alice in Chains, Love of Led Zeppelin, and the Future of Heart

April 28, 2021

St. Vincent, photo by Zackery Michael

St. Vincent Talks Daddy's Home, the 70s Nostalgia of the 90s, and Her Love of Tool

April 26, 2021

Hoobastank on the 20th Anniversary of Their Debut and Reaching Pop Chart Fame

April 23, 2021

 

Kyle Meredith Adrian Smith

Iron Maiden's Adrian Smith on the Influence of Deep Purple, Free, and Humble Pie

April 21, 2021

Kyle Meredith With Eve 6

Eve 6 on New Music, Twitter Fame, and Alter Egos

April 19, 2021

Arlo Parks Kyle Meredith

Arlo Parks on Poetry, Nostalgia, and Her Love of Radiohead

April 16, 2021

Kyle Meredith With... Rebecca Fergusson

Rebecca Ferguson on Overcoming the Odds and Delivering an Empowering New Album

April 14, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mike Doughty: "I Stumbled Into An Extremely Fertile Time for Weirdness"

Menu Shop Search Help