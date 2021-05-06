Menu
Mike Park and Jeff Rosenstock’s Bruce Lee Band Share New Song “BLT”: Stream

In which Jeff Rosenstock sings in Korean

Jeff Rosenstock (photo by Caroline Daniel) and Mike Park (Randi Fukunaga, image via Wikimedia Commons)
May 6, 2021 | 4:36pm ET

Bruce Lee Band are back with the new song “BLT”, short for Bruce Lee Theme. Here, Jeff Rosenstock sings lyrics written by Mike Park, which wouldn’t be that remarkable except that Park’s words are in Korean.

Park is no stranger to penning lyrics, having anchored the vocals for Bruce Lee Band since the mid-’90s. In a statement, the words were described as being, “in part, about craving tasty food but not having the money to pay for it, as well as being without power or hope.” In that sense, it fits into the political themes that the band has been exploring for decades.

“Part of me was excited to do it because it feels fresh to sing in a different language,” Rosenstock said. “And I thought our pals in Korea might have fun singing along with Mike’s vague nonsense phrases, shouted by an idiot with a lot of heart. I think we often look at language as a barrier, but it’s actually a window into someone else’s reality, and that shit is beautiful to me.”

Even if you don’t speak Korean, “BLT” works on a visceral level, with galloping drums, honking horns, and drawn out “Woahs!” that sound good in any language. Check it out below.

The track appears on the band’s Division in the Heartland EP, which is out May 28th through Park’s own Asian Man Records. Previously Bruce Lee Band shared the title track.

