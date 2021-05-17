Just a few days after announcing its updated 2021 lineup, organizers of Riot Fest have revealed that the Original Misfits will join My Chemical Romance as headliners of the 2022 edition.

Riot Fest won’t have an easy task matching its stacked 2021 lineup, which includes Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Faith No More, DEVO, Pixies, Run the Jewels, Mr. Bungle, and many more acts. That said, the Chicago festival is off to very strong start with its 2022 headliners. My Chemical Romance were originally slated to headline in the postponed 2020 Riot Fest, and then the 2021 edition, before ultimately deciding to put off their reunion tour until 2022.

Now, MCR are joined by the Original Misfits — classic members Glenn Danzig, Jerry Only, and Doyle Wolfgang von Frankentstein, along with Dave Lombardo and Acey Slade — atop the 2022 Riot Fest bill, with a full lineup coming next spring.

The Original Misfits’ headlining set on September 17th, 2022, will see the horror-punk legends performing their legendary 1982 debut album, Walk Among Us, front to back in honor of its 40th anniversary. The LP features such classics as “Mommy, Can I Go Out and Kill Tonight?”, “Night of the Living Dead”, and “Skulls”.

While they’ll be sharing the same bill at Riot Fest 2022, the Original Misfits were recently tapped to replace My Chemical Romance at this year’s Aftershock Festival taking place in October in Sacramento, California.

Tickets for both the 2021 and 2022 editions of Riot Fest are available here, although three-day passes for 2021 have already sold out. The 2021 fest takes place September 16th-19th (including a Thursday night preview party) at Chicago’s Douglass Park, while the 2022 fest is slated for September 16th-18th of next year at the same location.