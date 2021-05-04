Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Mitski Shares “The End” from Graphic Novel Soundtrack, Exclusive Pages Released: Stream

She wrote the musical accompaniment for Chris Miskiewicz and Vincent Kings' graphic novel This Is Where We Fall

mitski the end this is where we fall
Mitski, photo by Ben Kaye
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 4, 2021 | 6:08pm ET

Tomorrow brings the release of This Is Where We Fall, a new graphic novel from author Chris Miskiewicz and artist Vincent Kings. Coming from Z2 Comics (the folks behind Sturgill Simpson’s Sound & Fury and the Blondie graphic novel), the story is accompanied by a three-song soundtrack from Mitski. The Be the Cowboy songwriter already conjured the OST’s “The Baddy Man”, and now she’s shared “The End”.

“The End” is an instrumental alternative cut, darkly dreaming synths climbing behind a cacophonous wall of percussion and distorted guitars. Mitski doesn’t lend her singing to the track; instead, a male voice speaks as if one of the characters from This Is Where We Fall. “This is the kind of a job that needs a bastard to see it through,” this raspy voiced cowboy (actually Miskiewicz himself) says, “and as luck would have it, the biggest bastard who ever walked the Earth just so happens to be right here.”

This Is Where We Fall blends Western and sci-fi aesthetics — something Mitski clearly took to heart when crafting her soundtrack. Speaking with Consequence about what it was like working with Mitski on the score, Kings says, “I knew what This Is Where We Fall oughta look like, but what Mitski did for what it sounds like has been total magic to me. I can’t read the book without getting her tracks stuck in my head now.”

Related Video

Adds Miskiewicz,

“Making the original score for This Is Where We Fall has been a true collaboration. Mitski completely got the vibe we were going for and created stellar compositions that perfectly matched the ‘country’ tone of the world we made. I personally performed several lines of dialogue from the script for two tracks, while Mitski created her rendition of ‘The Baddy Man’ based off a scene where it’s performed in the book. I can’t explain how much fun this has been to not only write and see this story as it’s developed, but then also hear it. I suppose the next best thing after this experience would be to put it together with actors.”

While we wait to see if the live-action This Is Where We Fall ever comes to fruition, you can check out a few exclusive pages from the release ahead while listening to Mitski’s “The End” on SoundCloud. The TPB and the full three-song vinyl OST will both be released on May 5th. Pick them up over at the Z2 website.

This is where we fall z2 comics graphic novel mitski the end cover This is where we fall z2 comics graphic novel mitski the end page 2 This is where we fall z2 comics graphic novel mitski the end page 3 This is where we fall z2 comics graphic novel page 4 This is where we fall z2 comics graphic novel page 5 This is where we fall z2 comics graphic novel page 6

Latest Stories

smol data inconvenience store emotional labor day new album debut new song single listen stream

Smol Data Share New Song "Salaried (Bankruptcy Eve)": Stream

May 4, 2021

Descendents new album classic lineup

Descendents Announce New Album Featuring Early Lineup, Unveil "Baby Doncha Know": Stream

May 4, 2021

phife dawg new single french kiss deux stream

New Phife Dawg Single "French Kiss Deux" Posthumously Released: Stream

May 4, 2021

Anjimile by Omari Spears, Daniel Hart by Zoe-Ruth Erwin, Lomelda by Tonje-Thilesen 1978 reunion orchestral reimagining giver taker

Anjimile Shares Orchestral "1978 (Reunion)" featuring Lomelda: Stream

May 4, 2021

 

Wavves Hideaway Help Is on the Way Stream

Wavves Announce New Album Hideaway, Share "Help Is on the Way": Stream

May 4, 2021

The Black Keys

The Black Keys Take It Easy on New Blues Cover Song "Going Down South": Stream

May 3, 2021

zach hill undo k from hot new album gas song single 750 dispel

Undo K from Hot (Death Grips' Zach Hill) Announce New Album, Share "750 Dispel": Stream

May 3, 2021

At the Gates new single

At the Gates Unleash New Song "Spectre of Extinction" Featuring King Diamond Guitarist Andy La Rocque: Stream

May 1, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Mitski Shares "The End" from Graphic Novel Soundtrack, Exclusive Pages Released: Stream

Menu Shop Search Help