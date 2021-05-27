MØ Returns with New Song “Live to Survive”: Stream

MØ is back with “Live to Survive”, her first new song in three years. It was written during the COVID-19 lockdown with Caroline Ailin and Sly and produced by SG Lewis. Watch the accompanying music video below.
The synth-driven track finds the Danish singer finding the motivation to recover from heartbreak with lyrics like, “You thought you were out of my league/ I’m out of your league, I’m out of your league/ Watch me, I’m back on my feet.”
In a statement, MØ explained “Live to Survive” is about “pulling yourself back up after the crash of a toxic relationship to someone or something.” She added, “It’s a reminder that life is a constant dance of ups and downs, and that the downs are OK. We’re here for it, ready to survive another heartache and rebuild ourselves again and again.”
The Joanna Nordahl-directed video features MØ racing a motorcycle across a dome before having a solo dance party in the forest.
MØ’s most recent album was 2018’s Forever Neverland. Since then, she has teamed up with Walshy Fire for a 2019 mixtape titled MMMMØ – The Mix, which features her cover of the Smashing Pumpkins hit “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”.
Although there’s no news of a full-length project quite yet, a press release promises “more music from MØ is imminent.”