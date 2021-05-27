Menu
MØ Returns with New Song “Live to Survive”: Stream

Marking the Danish pop singer's first new music since 2018

MØ, photo via Ricardo Castano for ISSTUDIO
is back with “Live to Survive”, her first new song in three years. It was written during the COVID-19 lockdown with Caroline Ailin and Sly and produced by SG Lewis. Watch the accompanying music video below.

The synth-driven track finds the Danish singer finding the motivation to recover from heartbreak with lyrics like, “You thought you were out of my league/ I’m out of your league, I’m out of your league/ Watch me, I’m back on my feet.”

In a statement, MØ explained “Live to Survive” is about “pulling yourself back up after the crash of a toxic relationship to someone or something.” She added, “It’s a reminder that life is a constant dance of ups and downs, and that the downs are OK. We’re here for it, ready to survive another heartache and rebuild ourselves again and again.”

The Joanna Nordahl-directed video features MØ racing a motorcycle across a dome before having a solo dance party in the forest.

MØ’s most recent album was 2018’s Forever Neverland. Since then, she has teamed up with Walshy Fire for a 2019 mixtape titled MMMMØ – The Mix, which features her cover of the Smashing Pumpkins hit “Bullet with Butterfly Wings”.

Although there’s no news of a full-length project quite yet, a press release promises “more music from MØ is imminent.”

