Modest Mouse Announce 2021 US Headlining Tour, Share New Song “Leave a Light On”: Stream

Modest Mouse are set to return on June 25th with their first album in six years, The Golden Casket. In support, the Pacific NW indie-rock veterans have mapped out an extensive US tour stretching from early August through the end of October.
Spanning 40 dates in all, the tour officially launches with an appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza before Modest Mouse zigzas across the US for a series of headlining shows and festival slots at Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits. Notably, MM also will link up with Future Islands for five dates, including at Seattle’s Marymoor Park and Red Rocks in Morrison, CO.
Check out Modest Mouse’s full touring itinerary below. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you’ll be able to find deals here via StubHub.
Along with today’s tour announcement, Modest Mouse have shared a second song from The Golden Casket in “Leave a Light On”. The band previously previewed the album with lead single “We Are Between”.
Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:
07/29-08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
08/03 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion
08/07 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang
08/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
08/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
08/24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield
08/29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater
09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *
09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival
09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
09/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s
09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel
09/27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
09/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *
10/01-10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *
10/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *
10/08-10/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans
10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach
10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
* = w/ Future Islands