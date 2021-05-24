Modest Mouse Announce 2021 US Headlining Tour, Share New Song “Leave a Light On”: Stream

Modest Mouse are set to return on June 25th with their first album in six years, The Golden Casket. In support, the Pacific NW indie-rock veterans have mapped out an extensive US tour stretching from early August through the end of October.

Spanning 40 dates in all, the tour officially launches with an appearance at Chicago’s Lollapalooza before Modest Mouse zigzas across the US for a series of headlining shows and festival slots at Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful and Austin City Limits. Notably, MM also will link up with Future Islands for five dates, including at Seattle’s Marymoor Park and Red Rocks in Morrison, CO.

Check out Modest Mouse’s full touring itinerary below. Tickets go on sale starting Wednesday, May 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Once they’re sold out, you’ll be able to find deals here via StubHub.

Along with today’s tour announcement, Modest Mouse have shared a second song from The Golden Casket in “Leave a Light On”. The band previously previewed the album with lead single “We Are Between”.

Modest Mouse 2021 Tour Dates:

07/29-08/01 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/30 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

08/03 – Columbus, OH @ EXPRESS LIVE!

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

08/07 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang

08/09 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/17 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

08/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

08/20 – Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

08/21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

08/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

08/24 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/27 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins – Edgefield

08/29 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park *

09/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life Is Beautiful Festival

09/19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

09/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre – Tucson

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

09/24 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy and Harriet’s

09/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

09/27 – Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater

09/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

09/30 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom *

10/01-10/03 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater *

10/05 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

10/08-10/10 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/11 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore New Orleans

10/14 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

10/15 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore Miami Beach

10/16 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

10/17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/21 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

10/22 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit

* = w/ Future Islands