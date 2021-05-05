Menu
Modest Mouse Announce New Album The Golden Casket, Share “We Are Between”: Stream

Isaac Brock-led band's first new album in six years

Modest Mouse, photo by Ben Kaye
May 5, 2021 | 10:12am ET

Modest Mouse are returning with their first album in six years. Titled The Golden Casket, it is due out June 25th on Epic. Alongside the announcement, the band has shared a new single, “We Are Between”.

The 12-track LP was recorded in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s basecamp of Portland with producers Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee. A press release describes the album as hovering “in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science” as frontman Isaac Brock “explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.”

Modest Mouse’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves, but they released a handful of one-off singles in 2019, including “Poison the Well”, “I’m Still Here”, and “Ice Cream Party”. In September, the band is slated to play at Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful.

The Golden Casket Artwork:

The Golden Casket Tracklist:
01. Fuck Your Acid Trip
02. We Are Between
03. We’re Lucky
04. Walking And Running
05. Wooden Soldiers
06. Transmitting Receiving
07. The Sun Hasn’t Left
08. Lace Your Shoes
09. Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly
10. Leave A Light On
11. Japanese Tree
12. Back To The Middle

