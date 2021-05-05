Modest Mouse are returning with their first album in six years. Titled The Golden Casket, it is due out June 25th on Epic. Alongside the announcement, the band has shared a new single, “We Are Between”.

The 12-track LP was recorded in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s basecamp of Portland with producers Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee. A press release describes the album as hovering “in the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science” as frontman Isaac Brock “explores themes ranging from the degradation of our psychic landscapes and invisible technology, to fatherhood.”

Modest Mouse’s last album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves, but they released a handful of one-off singles in 2019, including “Poison the Well”, “I’m Still Here”, and “Ice Cream Party”. In September, the band is slated to play at Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful.

The Golden Casket Artwork:

The Golden Casket Tracklist:

01. Fuck Your Acid Trip

02. We Are Between

03. We’re Lucky

04. Walking And Running

05. Wooden Soldiers

06. Transmitting Receiving

07. The Sun Hasn’t Left

08. Lace Your Shoes

09. Never Fuck A Spider On The Fly

10. Leave A Light On

11. Japanese Tree

12. Back To The Middle