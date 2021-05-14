Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard Reschedule Tour for 2022

Mötley Crüe’s reunion tour will have to wait another year, as their co-headlining stadium outing with Def Leppard has been pushed to 2022. Originally scheduled support acts Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts will still be along for the ride.

After signing an agreement that they would never tour again following the end of their farewell tour in 2015, Mötley Crüe dramatically blew up the legal paperwork in announcing their return in November 2019. The band then announced a 2020 summer stadium tour with Def Leppard, only to postpone it to 2021 due to the pandemic. Now, they’re pushing the tour to 2022.

The newly announced tour dates kick off with a June 16th, 2022, show in Atlanta, and run through a September 7th, 2022, concert in San Francisco.

On Friday afternoon (May 14th), Mötley Crüe let fans know about the latest postponement via Facebook:

“To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022. This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can’t wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It is going to be one for the history books!”

In an interview with Heavy Consequence last year, Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee told us he genuinely thought the Crue had called it a day — until they got an offer they couldn’t refuse. “We were done … that was it. We all said goodbye to each other … we’re going out on top,” recalled Lee. “All of a sudden … Live Nation made us an offer to go do stadiums, and all of us were like, “Hold on a second, we’ve never done a stadium tour before. That’s f**king massive!”

The rescheduled 2022 itinerary includes 30 shows, with one more to be announced for Glendale, Arizona. See the list of dates below, followed by our aforementioned video interview with Tommy Lee.

If you don’t already have tickets, you can get them here.

Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett 2022 Tour Dates:

06/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Suntrust Park

06/18 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium

06/19 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

06/22 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

06/24 – Queens, NY @ Citi Field

06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ Bank Of America Stadium

06/30 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07/02 – Jacksonville, FL @ TIAA Bank Field

07/05 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

07/10 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park

07/12 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Park Stadium

07/14 – Cleveland, OH @ First Energy Stadium

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark

07/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

07/21 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field

08/05 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/06 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/10 – Buffalo, NY @ New Era Field

08/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park

08/14 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium

08/19 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

08/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

08/22 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Park

08/27 – Inglewood, CA @ Sofi Stadium

08/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

08/31 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park

09/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park