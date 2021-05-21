My Bloody Valentine’s Early EPs Now Streaming in North America

Today is Kevin Shields’ 58th birthday, but the My Bloody Valentine frontman is the one who’s gifting fans with an enormous present today. As of Friday, MBV’s early EPs — You Made Me Realise, Feed Me With Your Kiss, Glider, and Tremolo — are streaming in North America for the first time.

The digital releases of these EPs is part of MBV’s new archival campaign in conjunction with Domino Records. The band’s three studios albums — Isn’t Anything, Loveless, and m b v — hit streaming services back in March, but due to rights issues, the EPs were unavailable in the US. That is, until now. Take a listen to these EPs below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Today also brings new physical reissues of the band’s three studio albums — Isn’t Anything, Loveless, and m b v — as well a compilation called ep’s 1988-1991 and rare tracks. They’re available for purchase here.

My Bloody Valentine are also hard at work on *two* new albums, with plans to release both next year. Shields has described one of the records as “warm and melodic”, while the other is more experimental.

