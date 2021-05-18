My Morning Jacket Announce US Headlining Tour

My Morning Jacket have scheduled their first US headlining tour in five years.

The 23-date outing kicks off in August 27th in Charlotte, NC. Over the proceeding weeks, MMJ will play venues across the US, including multiple nights at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, NY; the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, WA; and Auditorium Theatre in Chicago, IL. Joining them for select dates will be Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications, and Bedouine.

Tickets to these headlining shows go on sale starting Friday, May 21st.

Additionally, MMJ are set to appear at festivals including Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA; and Railbird Festival in Lexington, KY.

Last summer, My Morning Jacket released their eighth studio album, The Waterfall II, while also revealing that another “completely new record” was already finished and ready for release.

My Morning Jacket 2021 Tour Dates:

08/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre %

08/28 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

09/03 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

09/04 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

09/07 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann – TD Pavillion ^

09/10 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/11 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

09/23 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/24 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

09/25 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

09/28 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

09/29 – Spokane, WA @ Riverfront Park Pavilion *

10/01 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

10/02– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

10/03 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

10/29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

10/30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

10/31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

11/02 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

11/04 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

11/05 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

11/06 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

% = w/ Flock of Dimes

^ = w/ Brittany Howard

* = w/ Durand Jones & The Indications

# = Beoudine

Revisit Jim James’ 2020 appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, during which he discussed The Waterfall II and more:

