Myles Kennedy Shares Intimate Ballad “Love Rain Down” from Upcoming Solo Album: Stream

The singer's new LP, The Ides of March, arrives on May 14th

Myles Kennedy, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.
May 7, 2021 | 3:38pm ET

Myles Kennedy’s upcoming solo album, The Ides of March, is packed with electric guitars, but the Alter Bridge and Slash vocalist shows off his softer side with “Love Rain Down”, the latest song released from the LP.

The new track is a soft, intimate ballad that highlights Kennedy’s powerful voice. “There’s a craving that will never come to pass/ There’s a hunger that will never cease to last/ There’s an aching that lies deep within my soul/ For the promise that someday I could be whole,” he croons over acoustic and slide guitar.

The song’s sound recalls Kennedy’s debut solo album, Year of the Tiger, which was completely acoustic. Lyrics-wise, “Love Rain Down” is a “plea born out of the longing for answers and solace from all of the dark possibilities of the day,” according to a release.

“Love Rain Down” is the fourth song to arrive off Kennedy’s second solo album, The Ides of March, which will be released May 14th via Napalm Records. Previously released tracks include “In Stride”, “The Ides of March”, and “Get Along”.

Kennedy not only sings on the upcoming album, he also performs lead guitar.

“I think that over the last few years, I’ve kind of rediscovered my love for not just the electric guitar but also for solos and improvisation, which is kind of where I started as a guitar player,” he told Audio Ink Radio in a new interview. “So, I knew that if I was going to have the opportunity to make up a second solo record, I wanted to explore that a little more and put together arrangements that would allow me to have a few bars to improvise and play lead guitar.”

 Editor's Pick
Myles Kennedy Talks New Alter Bridge EP, Solo Music, Slash, and the Pandemic’s Effect on the Music Industry

Kennedy has also started announcing tour dates to promote The Ides of March, with a handful of late-June gigs set for the Midwest and more to come. All shows will be socially distanced with COVID-19 protocols in place, according to a statement. For tour details, visit Kennedy’s official website.

The Ides of March is available for pre-order here, while the official lyric visualizer for “Love Rain Down” can be seen below.

