Nicki Minaj Releases Beam Me Up Scotty on Streaming Services with New Drake and Lil Wayne Track “Seeing Green”: Stream

The 2009 mixtape also comes paired with a song called "Fractions" and several remixes

Nicki Minaj, photo via artist’s Instagram
May 14, 2021 | 12:19am ET

Nicki Minaj has made her early mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty available on streaming services for the first time, and with it comes the addition of five new tracks.

Kicking off the tracklist is a massive collaboration called “Seeing Green”, which reunites the Minaj with former Young Money label mates Drake and Lil Wayne. There’s also a track called “Fractions” as well as remixes of Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth”, G Herbo’s “Chi-Raq”, and PTAF’s “Boss Ass Bitch”.

Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj’s third mixtape, was originally released in April 2009. Across nearly 20 tracks, it contained collaborations with Lil Wayne, Drake, Gucci Mane, Birdman, Busta Rhymes, Mack Maine, Gudda Gudda, Lil Twist, and more.

Minaj last appeared on a pair of new tracks in November 2020: Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout!?” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and “Holy Ground” by Davido. Her most recent album of new material was 2018’s Queen. In November, the Young Money MC celebrated the 10th anniversary of her landmark album, Pink Friday, with a new deluxe edition.

Beam Me Up Scotty Artwork:

Nicki Minaj Beam Me Up Scotty

Beam Me Up Scotty Tracklist:
01. Seeing Green (with Drake & Lil Wayne)
02. Fractions
03. Crocodile Teeth (Remix) [with Skillibeng]
04. Chi-Raq (with G Herbo)
05. Boss Ass Bitch (Remix) [with PTAF]
06. Intro
07. Itty Bitty Piggy
08. I Get Crazy (feat. Lil Wayne)
09. Kill Da DJ
10. Nicki Minaj Speaks
11. Slumber Party (feat. Gucci Mane)
12. Shopaholic (feat. Gucci Mane, Bobby V, & F1Jo)
13. Gotta Go Hard (feat. Lil Wayne)
14. Nicki Minaj Speaks #2
15. Best I Ever Had (Remix)
16. Keys Under Palm Trees
17. Silly
18. Easy (feat. Gucci Mane & Rocko)
19. Nicki Minaj Speaks #3
20. Envy
21. Can Anybody Hear Me?
22. Still I Rise
23. Beam Me Up Scotty

