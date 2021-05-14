Nicki Minaj Releases Beam Me Up Scotty on Streaming Services with New Drake and Lil Wayne Track “Seeing Green”: Stream

Nicki Minaj has made her early mixtape Beam Me Up Scotty available on streaming services for the first time, and with it comes the addition of five new tracks.

Kicking off the tracklist is a massive collaboration called “Seeing Green”, which reunites the Minaj with former Young Money label mates Drake and Lil Wayne. There’s also a track called “Fractions” as well as remixes of Skillibeng’s “Crocodile Teeth”, G Herbo’s “Chi-Raq”, and PTAF’s “Boss Ass Bitch”.

Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj’s third mixtape, was originally released in April 2009. Across nearly 20 tracks, it contained collaborations with Lil Wayne, Drake, Gucci Mane, Birdman, Busta Rhymes, Mack Maine, Gudda Gudda, Lil Twist, and more.

Minaj last appeared on a pair of new tracks in November 2020: Mike WiLL Made-It’s “What That Speed Bout!?” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and “Holy Ground” by Davido. Her most recent album of new material was 2018’s Queen. In November, the Young Money MC celebrated the 10th anniversary of her landmark album, Pink Friday, with a new deluxe edition.

Beam Me Up Scotty Artwork:

Beam Me Up Scotty Tracklist:

01. Seeing Green (with Drake & Lil Wayne)

02. Fractions

03. Crocodile Teeth (Remix) [with Skillibeng]

04. Chi-Raq (with G Herbo)

05. Boss Ass Bitch (Remix) [with PTAF]

06. Intro

07. Itty Bitty Piggy

08. I Get Crazy (feat. Lil Wayne)

09. Kill Da DJ

10. Nicki Minaj Speaks

11. Slumber Party (feat. Gucci Mane)

12. Shopaholic (feat. Gucci Mane, Bobby V, & F1Jo)

13. Gotta Go Hard (feat. Lil Wayne)

14. Nicki Minaj Speaks #2

15. Best I Ever Had (Remix)

16. Keys Under Palm Trees

17. Silly

18. Easy (feat. Gucci Mane & Rocko)

19. Nicki Minaj Speaks #3

20. Envy

21. Can Anybody Hear Me?

22. Still I Rise

23. Beam Me Up Scotty