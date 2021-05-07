Menu
Nine Inch Nails Announce Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Concerts with Pixies

"The only NIN headline shows of 2021"

Nine Inch Nails
Nine Inch Nails (photo by Philip Cosores) and Pixies (Debi Del Grande)
May 7, 2021 | 4:37pm ET

In “Cleveland rocks!” news, Nine Inch Nails have scheduled a pair of concerts in The Forest City supported by alternative icons Pixies. The shows will take place September 21st and 23rd, and the band has specified that these are “the only NIN headline shows of 2021.”

The Nails haven’t been back to The Cleve since their 2020 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They’ll be a short drive away from the Hall at the Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, and fans who make the trek might have more than just a museum display to look forward to. Almost immediately after bandmembers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross won this year’s Oscar for Best Original Score, Reznor said, “We are planning on working on Nine Inch Nails material as soon as, probably, tomorrow.” If they come up with anything they like between now and September, those Cleveland shows will be the first chance to hear it live.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, May 14th, at 10 am ET at the band’s website. Once they inevitably sell out, you can check for deals here.

Earlier this week, Nine Inch Nails shared the new song “ISN’T EVERYONE” with Health. As for Pixies, before these shows arrive you can catch them playing at Summerfest 2021.

