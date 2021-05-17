Menu
Noel Gallagher: “I Just Don’t Feel Like” Reuniting with Oasis

"Oasis is done I'm afraid"

Noel Gallagher, photo by Mitch Ikeda
May 17, 2021 | 10:47am ET

Today is not going to be the day that Noel Gallagher throws it back to his brother Liam. In an interview with The Project, the elder Oasis co-founder said a reunion is off the table because, “I just don’t feel like it.”

Gallagher was promoting the upcoming release from his High Flying Birds project, the greatest hits collection Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021). But despite 10 years in his new band, he can’t escape the legacy of the group that made him famous. Gallagher didn’t have a problem judging the Oasis discography, declaring that “Supersonic” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” are their two best songs. But when it came to an Oasis reunion, he was emphatic.

“People ask me that question on a daily basis, and I can only say to you that I just don’t feel like it,” he said. “When you’re in a band, it’s an absolute compromise, so no I don’t think I could come up with an idea and have to run it by four people and then six weeks later, somebody knocks it back because their cat’s got a cough. So I like to march to the beat of my own drum. Oasis is done I’m afraid.”

He added that, “The legacy of the band is set in stone. If people have seen us, they’ll understand what all the fuss is about. If you didn’t see us, then that’s tough ’cause I’ve never seen The Beatles or The Sex Pistols.”

Oasis’ (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Speaks to the Downtrodden and Offers Hope

Finally, he expressed some befuddlement as to why it keeps coming up. “It’s not ever me that starts the conversation,” he said. “Other people are fascinated by it, which is fascinating to me. But other than that I don’t really have a great deal to say about it.” Among those other people fascinated by it? Noel’s own brother, Liam, who has made no secret about his desire to reunite the band.

Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) arrives June 11th and pre-orders are ongoing. Gallagher recently shared the new singles “We’re on Our Way Now” and “We’re Gonna Get There in the End”. Last year, his High Flying Birds dropped the EP Blue Moon Rising.

