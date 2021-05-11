Menu
R.I.P. Norman Lloyd, Golden Age Hollywood Figure Dead at 106

A collaborator of Orson Welles and Alfred Hitchcock, who later appeared in St. Elsewhere and Dead Poets Society

Norman Lloyd in Dead Poets Society
Norman Lloyd with Robin Williams in Dead Poets Society
May 11, 2021 | 6:42pm ET

Norman Lloyd, one of the last surviving figures of Hollywood’s Golden Age, whose career spanned over eight decades, has died at the age of 106.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lloyd passed away Tuesday (May 11th) at his home in Los Angeles.

Hailing from Brooklyn by-way-of Jersey City, Lloyd began his acting pursuit in his teenage years and secured an apprenticeship at a New York repertory theater. He eventually crossed paths with a young director named Orson Welles, who cast Lloyd in his 1937 stage adaptation of Julius Caesar. But Lloyd famously turned a role in Welles’ follow-up project, the classic 1941 film Citizen Kane.

That said, it’s not like Lloyd was short of work. In 1942, he began collaborating with another future film legend, Alfred Hitchcock, with roles in Saboteur and Spellbound. Later, Hitchcock hired Lloyd as a producer and director of his television series Alfred Hitchcock Presents.

In the years that followed, Lloyd spent just as much time behind the camera as a producer and director on television. But the on-screen roles he did take were always memorable, such as playing headmaster Nolan in Dead Poets Society and Dr. Daniel Auschlander in St. Elsewhere. His final film role came in 2015 as the father of Amy Schumer’s character in Trainwreck.

 

