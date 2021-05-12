Pearl Jam, Kings of Leon, My Morning Jacket & Maggie Rogers to Play Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in 2021

Ohana Festival, the annual event founded by Eddie Vedder, will return to Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California, from September 24th-26th, 2021.

Naturally, Vedder himself will serve as a headliner for two of the three nights, delivering a solo set on Saturday before linking up with the rest of Pearl Jam to close out the festival on Sunday. Kings of Leon will headline the first night.

Other notable acts set to play include My Morning Jacket, Spoon, Brandi Carlile, Maggie Rogers, Mac DeMarco, Yola, Black Pumas, Sharon Van Etten, Real Estate, Cold War Kids, Cavetown, The Regrettes, La Luz, and Wild Belle. Plus, Glen Hansard will reunite The Frames for a rare US performance.

Tickets to Ohana Festival 2021 are now on sale through the festival’s website. A portion of the proceeds from Ohana will benefit the San Onofre Parks Foundation and the Doheny State Beach Foundation.