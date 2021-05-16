Olivia Rodrigo Performs “Drivers License” & “good 4 u” on SNL: Watch

Fast-rising pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo made her Saturday Night Live debut on the penultimate episode of Season 46.

Rodrigo used her first performance of the evening to sing her record-smashing debut single, “Drivers License”. Upon its release earlier this year, the power pop ballad set a record on Spotify for most streams on a single day (17 million), on its way to becoming the latest song to reach 100 million streams on the streaming service. It also spent eight consecutive weeks atop Billboard’s Hot 100.

Later in the episode, the 18-year-old Rodrigo performed the live debut of her latest single, the fiery pop punk anthem “good 4 u”.

Both “Drivers License” and “good 4 u” are set to appearance on Rodrigo’s debut album, Soul, which will be released next Friday, May 21st, via Geffen/Interscope.