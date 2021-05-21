Menu
Omar Rodríguez-López Unloads Massive 62 Album Back Catalogue Including 36 LPs New to Streaming

Including an album with John Frusciante and fan-favorite Cryptomnesia

Omar Rodriguez-Lopez
Omar Rodriguez-Lopez, image via Clouds Hill Music
May 21, 2021 | 2:06pm ET

Cancel your weekend plans and bid farewell to your loved ones, because Omar Rodríguez-López just dropped his entire back catalogue on streaming services. That’s a whopping 62 albums, including 36 that have never before been available on DSPs, plus fan-favorite Cryptomnesia, a collaboration with John Frusciante, and oh so much more.

This comes as part of his expansive deal with Clouds Hill Music, which in March acquired the full catalogues of Rodríguez-López Productions and The Mars Volta. It’s been a productive two months. So far, Clouds Hill has treated fans to a budget-busting 18-LP box set from The Mars Volta, the lost album Landscape Tantrums, and ORL’s triple-solo album The Clouds Hill TapesBut all of that was merely a light drizzle compared to the hurricane that just hit streaming services.

Rodríguez-López has unveiled 48 albums under his own name, plus releases as DeFacto and Antemasque, collaborations with Jeremy Michael Ward, Lydia Lunch, and Damo Suzuki, and a variety of ORL outfits including the Omar Rodríguez-López Group, the Omar Rodríguez-López Quartet, the Omar Rodríguez-López Quintet, El Trio de Omar Rodríguez-López, and El Grupo Nuevo de Omar Rodríguez-López, which is responsible for the searing, experimental Cryptomnesia.

There’s a lot to take in, but fans of the guitar will head straight for Omar Rodríguez-López & John Frusciante, an instrumental axe-throwing contest between two all-time greats. The seven-track, 28-minute effort features a mind-bending number of riffs, grooves, and all-around wizardry, and you can check it out below.

Besides all of that, fans may have new The Mars Volta to look forward to. Shortly before the pandemic, singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala hinted at a reunion, talking about a “new chapter,”  andadding that “it’s happening.”

