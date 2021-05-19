Menu
Menu Shop Search Help
Advertisement

Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Join Forces on “Nothing’s Special”: Stream

A new reworking of OPN's 2020 track of the same name

oneohtrix point never rosalia nothing's special new song stream
Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía, photo courtesty of artists
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 19, 2021 | 1:09pm ET

Back in late 2018, Rosalía tantalized fans with a photo of her in the studio with Oneohtrix Point Never. Today, the duo have finally shared the product of their collaboration, “Nothing’s Special”, a new reworking of OPN’s 2020 track of the same name.

Singing in Spanish, Rosalía puts her own spin on the lyrics after staying true to the first several lines of Oneohtrix Point Never’s original. Over OPN’s familiar atmospheric synths, she describes the pain of losing her best friend.

“Estoy triste, perdí a mi mejor amigo/ Y la vida que vivimos ya no está,” she painfully sings. “Dicho eso aún me impresiona que no sea tan especial/ Si miras con el tiempo, verás má’.” In English, this translates to “I’m sad, I lost my best friend/ And the life we lived isn’t there anymore/ Having said that it still impresses me that it’s not that special/ If you look with time, you’ll see more.”

Related Video

In an Instagram post, Rosalía recalled her experience of working with Daniel Lopatin. She wrote,

“Danieeeee!!! Omg I remember we met in Xmas 2018 and it was then we became friends and started making music together. Today I celebrate your music by singing one of your songs cause I always admired you, the energy in your songs, la bravura and your point of view in music + u’re one of the funniest most brillian people I’ve met in my life fr hahhjaj. Cant wait to make more music together :)”

For Rosalía, the new song is just her latest high profile collaboration as the global superstar readies her upcoming album. Earlier this year, she teamed up with Billie Eilish on “Lo Vas a Olvidar” and performed “La Noche de Anoche” on Saturday Night Live with Bad Bunny.

albums anticipated
 Editor's Pick
40 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021

The original version of “Nothing’s Special” appears on Lopatin’s 2020 album, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, one of the best albums released last year.

Check out the lyrics video below.

Latest Stories

angels and airwaves euphoria new song stream

Angels & Airwaves Share New Single "Euphoria": Stream

May 19, 2021

Garbage Wolves stream new song music video Garbage, photo courtesy of band

Garbage Unveil Haunting New Single "Wolves": Stream

May 19, 2021

phoebe bridgers jackson browne my cleveland heart new song single music video watch listen stream

Phoebe Bridgers Eats Jackson Browne's Heart in Video for New Song "My Cleveland Heart": Watch

May 19, 2021

Japanese Breakfast Savage Good Boy stream music video new song, photo by Japanese Breakfast, photo by Peter Ash Lee

Japanese Breakfast Shares New Single "Savage Good Boy": Stream

May 19, 2021

 

lucy dacus new single vbs song music video watch listen stream

Lucy Dacus Shares New Single "VBS" and Expanded Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

black midi new song Chondromalacia Patella stream 2021 tour dates

black midi Unveil New Song "Chondromalacia Patella" and Expanded Tour Dates

May 19, 2021

Kojaque Wickid Tongues new song single stream origins premiere

Kojaque Shares the Origins of New Single "Wickid Tongues": Stream

May 19, 2021

pond new album 9 song single america's cup music video watch listen stream

POND Announce New Album 9, Share "America's Cup": Stream

May 19, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Oneohtrix Point Never and Rosalía Join Forces on "Nothing’s Special": Stream

Menu Shop Search Help