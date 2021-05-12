Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida on Duet Album with Chantal Kreviazuk & Spiritual Machines Sequel

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about I’m Going To Break Your Heart, an album and documentary written and created alongside his wife Chantal Kreviazuk (who’s written hits for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and many others). The Canadian songwriter takes us through the revealing moments of the film that shows the couple in marriage coaching and how that affected the songs with honesty in the songwriting as the centerpiece.

Maida also discusses how he can look to his past work to find answers for the present before telling us about the next Our Lady Peace album. The sequel to 1999’s Spiritual Machines iss being produced by Dave Sitek, with Pussy Riot’s Nadezhda Tolokonnikova on the lead single. Maida also elaborates on an NFT company he’s joined and why they are so useful to artists.

