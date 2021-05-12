Menu
Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida on Duet Album with Chantal Kreviazuk & Spiritual Machines Sequel

The Canadian rock musician talks to Kyle about working with his wife on the I'm Going To Break Your Heart, a new album and documentary

May 12, 2021

Our Lady Peace’s Raine Maida sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about I’m Going To Break Your Heart, an album and documentary written and created alongside his wife Chantal Kreviazuk (who’s written hits for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and many others). The Canadian songwriter takes us through the revealing moments of the film that shows the couple in marriage coaching and how that affected the songs with honesty in the songwriting as the centerpiece.

Maida also discusses how he can look to his past work to find answers for the present before telling us about the next Our Lady Peace album. The sequel to 1999’s Spiritual Machines iss being produced by Dave Sitek, with Pussy Riot’s Nadezhda Tolokonnikova on the lead single. Maida also elaborates on an NFT company he’s joined and why they are so useful to artists.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

