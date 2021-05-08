Lily James and Sebastian Stan Are Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee in First Look at Hulu Series

Hulu has offered the first look at Pam & Tommy, the streamer’s upcoming limited series about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

Lily James portrays the former Baywatch actress, Sebastian Stan co-stars as the Mötley Crüe drummer, and Seth Rogen plays Rand, the man who stole the couple’s infamous sex tape. In images released by Hulu on Friday night, we get our first look at all three actors in character (see below).

The all-star cast also includes Nick Offerman as porn impresario Uncle Miltie; Taylor Schilling as Rand’s wife; and Andrew Dice Clay as a mobster. Rogen is executing producing the series alongside his longtime collaborator Evan Goldberg, and Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya) is set to direct.

The eight-episode series will follow the celebrity couple’s relationship from their 1995 marriage (just four days after meeting one another!) on through to the birth of their two sons, the filming of their honeymoon sex tape, and the legal battles that ensued when it was uploaded to the Internet.

Anderson and Lee are not involved in the making of the series, but they are aware of its development.

