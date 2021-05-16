Menu
Bruce Willis and John Travolta to Co-star for First Time Since Pulp Fiction in Paradise City

Playing a bounty hunter and the crime lord who murdered his father

Bruce Willis and John Travolta
May 16, 2021 | 12:59pm ET

27 years after last co-starring together in Pulp Fiction, Bruce Willis and John Travolta will once again share the screen in the upcoming film Paradise City. As Deadline reports, it’s directed by Chuck Russell, best known for The Mask, Eraser, and The Scorpion King.

Technically, this is the fourth time Willis and Travolta will have received co-billing. But two of the previous occurrences —  1989’s Look Who’s Talking and 1990’s Look Who’s Talking Too — had Willis providing voiceovers for a chatty baby. The only time they’ve linked in front of a camera was Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, and that 1994 masterpiece included the fatal shooting of Travolta’s character by Willis’. Once again, the two stars will play adversaries.

Willis has been cast as the bounty hunter Ryan Swan, while Travolta plays the crime kingpin who murdered his father. Corey Large penned the script, and will also be acting as a bounty hunter. They’ll be joined by Thai actress and model Praya Lundberg when production begins this Monday in Maui, Hawaii. Hilariously, Deadline hears that it was “important for the production to shoot there,” and one hopes that the 66-year-old Willis and 67-year-old Travolta enjoy their off-time on the beach.

In January, Willis became embroiled in controversy when he was booted from a pharmacy for refusing to wear a mask. Late last year, he revived his Die Hard character John McClane for a car battery commercial. Meanwhile, the director of that Face/Off reboot has clarified that its actually a sequel, and has been dropping hints about a Nicolas Cage/ John Travolta reunion.

Bruce Willis and John Travolta to Co-star for First Time Since Pulp Fiction in Paradise City

