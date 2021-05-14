Menu
Paris Texas Unveil New EP BOY ANONYMOUS: Stream

The Compton duo self-produced all eight tracks on their debut release

Paris, Texas, photo by Saru Hagher
May 13, 2021 | 10:10pm ET

Paris Texas have unveiled their debut EP BOY ANONYMOUS. Stream it below with Apple Music and Spotify.

Contrary to their name, Paris Texas aren’t actually from Paris, Texas. Rather, the duo of Louie Pastel and Felix hail from the Mecca of West Coast rap in Compton.

While many young artists are eager to make statements that might draw attention to their art, Paris Texas seem to adhere to the old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words. Instead of interviews or elaborate press releases, they’ve been focused on a stunning Instagram feed full of cryptic, evocative imagery. They haven’t said exactly what they’re up to, but we know what it looks like. Now, we know what it sounds like, too.

The duo self-produced all eight BOY ANONYMOUS tracks. Ahead of today’s release, they previewed the EP by releasing “SITUATIONS”, “HEAVY METAL”, and “FORCE OF HABIT”.

BOY ANONYMOUS EP Artwork:

BOY ANONYMOUS COVER ART FINAL 1 Paris Texas Unveil New EP BOY ANONYMOUS: Stream

BOY ANONYMOUS EP Tracklist:
01. CASINO
02. PACK 4 DA LOW
03. BETTER DAYS
04. SITUATIONS
05. AREA CODE
06. A QUICK DEATH
07. HEAVY METAL
08. FORCE OF HABIT

