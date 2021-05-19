Menu
R.I.P. Paul Mooney, Iconic Comedian Dead at 79

Pioneering comic, actor, and writer suffered a heart attack early on Wednesday morning

paul mooney dead obituary death rip getty images johnny nunez wireimage
Paul Mooney, photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage
May 19, 2021 | 11:31am ET

Paul Mooney, the pioneering comic, actor, and writer, died on the morning of Wednesday, May 19th. According to The Daily News, Mooney suffered a heart attack at his home in Oakland, California. He was 79 years old.

Though not as widely famous as some of his contemporaries, Mooney’s contribution to comedy, particularly amongst Black entertainers, is iconic. Born Paul Gladney in Shreveport, Louisiana, Mooney worked as circus ringmaster before starting his Hollywood he got his start in Hollywood writing for classics TV shows like Sanford and Son and Good Times. He later became the head writer on the first season of In Living Color.

In the late ’60s, he became friends with Richard Pryor, with whom he would work for numerous years. It was under Pryor’s insistence that Mooney wrote for the Saturday Night Live episode he hosted in 1975, leading to one of the show’s most memorable sketches. In the scene, Pryor sits for a janitorial job interview with Chevy Chase, and the two end up hurling racial epitaphs at each other.

Mooney would go on to write jokes for a number of Pryor’s standup specials, including 1979’s Live in Concert, 1982’s Live on the Sunset Strip, and 1983’s Here and Now. He also has credits on short-lived sitcom The Richard Pryor Show and children’s series Pryor’s Place, the latter of which earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 1985.

In front of the camera, Mooney played Sam Cooke in the 1978 Oscar-nominated classic The Buddy Holly Story. He also had roles in Bustin’ Loose (1981), Brewster’s Millions (1985), In the Army Now (1994), Bamboozled (2000), and 2016’s Meet the Blacks. Modern fans may recognize him most from his appearances on Chappelle’s Show, including his classic recurring segment “Ask a Black Dude”.

This is a developing story…

