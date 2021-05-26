Paul Weller on Iggy Pop, The Beatles, & Fat Pop (Volume 1)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public | RSS

Paul Weller jumps on the phone to talk with Kyle Meredith about Fat Pop (Volume 1), a record that finds the legend displaying a set of finely crafted catchy songs. The Jam and Style Council frontman also talks about his early love of The Beatles and their use of substance within a pop song, having Lia Metcalfe of The Mysterines guest on a song, and penning a tribute to Iggy Pop in “Moving Canvas”. When asked why he hasn’t been on a Gorillaz track yet, Weller confirms he’d be up for it if Damon Albarn calls, and also gives us an update on his 2021/2022 tour plans.

Kyle Meredith With… is an interview series in which WFPK’s Kyle Meredith speaks to a wide breadth of musicians. Every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, Meredith digs deep into the artist’s work to find out how the music is made and where their journey is going, from legendary artists like Robert Plant, Paul McCartney, U2 and Bryan Ferry, to the newer class of The National, St. Vincent, Arctic Monkeys, Haim, and Father John Misty. You can find Kyle’s full archive of episodes here.

Related Video