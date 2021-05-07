Pearl Jam Launch New Digital Archive DEEP with 186 Live Shows

Pearl Jam are here to give the people what they want, and what the people want is to see Pearl Jam live. Their North American tour may have been postponed, but fret not, the grunge veterans have unveiled the massive digital archive DEEP, which contains 186 concerts totaling up to 5,404 individual songs.

Members of the Pearl Jam Ten Club will have access to official bootlegs from tours during 2000, 2003, 2008, and 2013. Fans will be able to search shows by city, year, and category, as well as accessing custom playlists such as “Best Political Songs”, “Best Covers”, and, for new fans, “Pearl Jam for Dummies”.

Besides that, DEEP comes equipped with a custom setlist generator. User can input their names and birthdays, and in return receive their very own personalized setlist written in a font based on Eddie Vedder’s handwriting. These setlists can then be transformed into streamable playlists, with the bootlegs enhanced with written descriptions by Ten Club superfans. You can access DEEP through the Pearl Jam website.

This is just the latest effort by the band to make everything they’ve ever done available for fans. Last month they streamed their 2010 Hard Rock Calling performance, and in October they finally unlocked their legendary MTV Unplugged live show for streaming.

Last year Pearl jam released their excellent eleventh album Gigaton. The band promises that North American dates are coming “soon,” but those with passports or European addresses can catch them this summer on their rescheduled European tour. Tickets are available here.