Perry Farrell’s Kind Heaven Orchestra Shares New Song “Mend”: Stream

Recorded with Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins, The Cars' Elliot Easton, and Bon Jovi's David Bryan

perry farrell kind heaven orchestra mend taylor hawkins elliot easton david bryan
Perry Farrell, photo by Philip Cosores
May 21, 2021 | 12:05pm ET

Alternative music icon Perry Farrell has revived his Kind Heaven Orchestra for the new song “Mend”. It features famous friends Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Elliot Easton (The Cars), and David Bryan (Bon Jovi).

The longtime Jane’s Addiction frontman first launched this project with his wife Etty Lau Farrell for the the 2019 album Kind Heaven. Farrell had planned a 2020 tour, but COVID had other plans. Now, the band is back together — “Mend”-ing, if you will.

The song features both electric and acoustic guitars, recorded in such a way that you can often hear fingers squeaking across the strings. Unsurprisingly where Hawkins is involved, the mix is drum-forward, and the percussion increases in intensity as the song goes along, so that the dignified reserve of the track’s beginning gives way to a cacophony of pain. “I must see her again,” Farrell wails, “So my broken heart can mend!” The singer sounds painfully expressive, and seems to have recovered from having his voice box temporarily removed during spinal cord surgery last year. Stream “Mend” below.

In 2020, Jane’s Addiction reunited for the first time in three years, while Farrell’s other project Porno 4 Pyros reunited after a 24-year hiatus. Last December, Farrell guested on The Avalanches’ new album We Will Always Love You.

